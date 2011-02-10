NFL Super Bowl 45 Post Game Thoughts – Inside The Wheelhouse

Photo: AP

Lets wrap up the final NFL blog for the 2010-2011 season in style with my Super Bowl 45 Thoughts blog for Camel Clutch Blog!- Let me preface this blog with I am in fact a die-hard Green Bay Packers fan, so yes there may be some, or a lot, of Super Bowl biased. Now that we have got that out of the way…



– America, this is Aaron Rodgers. Aaron Rodgers, this is America. Pleasure for you to meet each other.

– The Green Bay Packers are the 2011 Super Bowl Champions. Not many people, including myself, thought that I would be typing or saying those words at the end of the season. There were so many injuries that plagued the Packers that the hope was very minimal. But after a miracle run the last six to seven weeks the Green Bay Packers are sitting on top of the world.

– If I’m Mike McCarthy and Ted Thompson I am sending DeSean Jackson, Matt Dodge and Andy Reid fruit baskets or buying them a condo. If it weren’t for that miracle 4th quarter in the Meadowlands the Green Bay Packers would not be where they are right now.

– Why didn’t the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to run the ball on Green Bay? Granted, Mendenhall did fumble the ball but you shouldn’t lose your confidence in your running back like the coaching staff did during the end of the game. Mendenhall was the only promising offensive player the entire game for Pittsburgh.

Read the full post at Camel Clutch Blog →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.