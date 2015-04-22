The Pittsburgh Steelers have the toughest schedule in the NFL next season

The NFL has released its 2015 schedule and some teams will have a much harder path to the playoffs than others.

Below is a look at the cumulative 2014 winning percentage for the 2015 opponents of every team. The Pittsburgh Steelers have the toughest slate of games, according to SBNation.com. Their opponents combined to go 147-107-2 in 2014. At the other end, the Atlanta Falcons have the easiest schedule, as their opponents went 104-150-2 in 2014.

Of course, much of this is dependent on which division a team plays in. The two toughest divisions are the AFC North and NFC West, with the six toughest schedules coming from those two divisions. The two easiest divisions are the NFC South and AFC South, comprising the eight softest schedules.

