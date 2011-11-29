10 Huge NFL Stories That No One Is Talking About Right Now

Photo: suttonstylepoints.wordpress.com

There are a bunch of NFL stories that we can’t stop talking about.Most of them involve Tim Tebow.



But some others are flying under the radar.

Like Tom Brady’s crazy good season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ unexpected youth movement.

And the awful draft pick that may have doomed the Jaguars’ future in Jacksonville.

Tom Brady is having one of his best years ever He's had better statistical years. But his supporting cast is probably the weakest its been since the early days of the Patriots dynasty. The tight ends are solid. But Wes Welker has been banged up, he has no deep threat, and the running game is completely not existent. Yet Brady still manages to hang 30 points on his opponents week after week. It's official, going to prison makes you good at football Surprise! Plaxico Burress hasn't been terrible for the Jets. In fact, he's kind of been really good. While he's not changing the game like the league's elite receivers, he's can still out-jump people and has done a nice job giving Mark Sanchez a big target in the red zone. The Lions are leaking oil fast Detroit suffered an ugly loss on Thanksgiving Day. But even before that, they were struggling. They're 2-4 in their last six, and the defence (which was supposed to be their strength) has looked awful. They gave up 37 points to Chicago, 35 to Carolina, and 27 to Green Bay in the last three weeks. The Jaguars might have to leave Jacksonville because they crapped out in a draft full of franchise QBs Jacksonville can't support the Jaguars unless they have a superstar and a winning team behind him. If this season is any indication, Blaine Gabbert is not that guy. He got pulled for Luke McCown this week. And Luke McCown stinks. As they continue to wallow in mediocrity, the prospect of them moving to Los Angeles in the future grows more likely. The Dolphins may have played their way out of a future superstar Miami actually has a positive point differential (+6) overall. They were originally one of the frontrunners to land Andrew Luck in the draft. But with their recent surge, they've played their way out of both Luck and (if they keep it up) USC junior Matt Barkley. The new generation of QBs shortens the leash for guys like Mark Sanchez Cam Newton, Andy Dalton, Christian Ponder, and (in limited duty) Jake Locker have all looked good in their rookie seasons. Whatever the reason, the learning curve to play QB in the NFL has become less severe. That means teams will be less anxious about throwing a rookie QB into the fire. And third, fourth, and fifth years guys like Mark Sanchez can't just sit back and keep their jobs out of seniority. The Steelers have managed to turn over their roster without us even realising it It wasn't so long ago that everyone was calling the Steelers old and washed up. On offence at least, they have a really solid core of young players including Antonio Brown, Rashard Mendenhall, Mike Wallace, and Big Ben that should keep them a contention for years in come. No one is afraid to play in Philadelphia anymore The Eagles have won one game at Lincoln Financial Field this season. That's the same number of games that Real Madrid has won at the Linc. The Broncos defence has been dominant The entire universe is talking about the Broncos. But the real reason they're good right now -- the defence -- continually takes a backseat to Tim Tebow. Denver has a nice front seven with young guys like Von Miller and Elvis Dumervil. And the wiley old men in the secondary, Brian Dawkins and Champ Bailey, have found a second wind at the tail ends of their careers. Everyone laughing at Oakland for the Carson Palmer deal looks dumb OK, they don't look dumb. But they'll be laughing a little less now that Palmer has settled in nicely since playing like crap in his first six quarters in Oakland. The Raiders have won three straight. And even if Palmer isn't slicing and dicing defenses, he's protecting the ball and managing the game well enough to make Oakland the frontrunner in the AFC West. Now check out some more big NFL stories The 10 Players Who Are Having Terrible Seasons That No One Saw Coming >>

