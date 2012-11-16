The Unfortunate Injuries To Star Players In The NFL This Season

Photo: AP

The injury bug bit several teams hard this past weekend, when four starting quarterbacks were removed from games with various ailments. Three were hit with concussions, while the other suffered a rib injury and separated shoulder.It was the pinnacle of what’s been a injury-riddled year in the NFL.



Numerous important players, who teams rely upon, continue to be forced to the sidelines each week with serious injuries.

We’ve outlined this season’s most significant injuries in chronological order.

Troy Polamalu, Pittsburgh Steelers Safety Diagnosis: Calf injury Occurred: Week 1 (v. Denver Broncos) Status: There have been several times that it was believed Polamalu was about to return this season, but it never happened. He's missed seven games this season, including five straight, but there's a possibility he could play this weekend. Darrelle Revis, New York Jets Cornerback Diagnosis: Torn ACL Occurred: Week 3 (v. Miami Dolphins) Status: Out for the remainder of the season. Jon Beason, Carolina Panthers Linebacker Diagnosis: Knee and shoulder injuries Occurred: Week 4 (v. Atlanta) Status: Out for the remainder of the season. Santonio Holmes, New York Jets Wide Receiver Diagnosis: Lisfranc joint (foot) Occurred: Week 4 (v. San Francisco 49ers) Status: Out for the remainder of the season.

Brian Cushing, Houston Texans Linebacker Diagnosis: Torn ACL Occurred: Week 5 (v. New York Jets) Status: Out for the remainder of the season. Lardarius Webb, Baltimore Ravens Cornerback Diagnosis: Torn ACL Occurred: Week 6 (v. Dallas Cowboys) Status: Out for the remainder of the season. Ray Lewis, Baltimore Ravens Linebacker Diagnosis: Torn triceps muscle Occurred: Week 6 (v. Dallas Cowboys) Status: Lewis was placed on the injured reserve list with a designated for return option. He must remain on the IR for at least six weeks and can be brought back after that. The best-case scenario is Lewis returns during the playoffs, which is still a longshot possibility. Sean Lee, Dallas Cowboys Linebacker Diagnosis: Torn ligaments in right big toe Occurred: Week 7 (v. Carolina Panthers) Status: Out for the remainder of the season. Maurice Jones-Drew, Jacksonville Jaguars Running Back Diagnosis: Sprained Foot Occurred: Week 7 (v. Oakland) Status: He's creeping his way back, but will miss this week's matchup against the Houston Texans. Clay Matthews, Green Bay Packers Linebacker Diagnosis: Hamstring injury Occurred: Week 9 (v. Arizona) Status: Matthews is slated to miss the Green Bay Packers' next game against Detroit, and Week 12 may be in doubt as well. Bryan Bulaga, Green Bay Packers Offensive Tackle Diagnosis: Dislocated hip Occurred: Week 9 (v. Arizona Cardinals) Status: He was placed on injured reserve Monday, and will be out for the remainder of the season Jay Cutler, Chicago Bears Quarterback Diagnosis: Concussion Occurred: Week 10 (v. Houston) Status: Cutler has a rich concussion history, so his status remains uncertain for Monday night's game with the 49ers. But he's getting better and it's a big game, so we wouldn't be surprised to see him in there either. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Diagnosis: Sprained shoulder, dislocated rib Occurred: Week 10 (v. Kansas City Chiefs) Status: The Steelers have already announced that Roethlisberger will not play this weekend against the Baltimore Ravens. The fear is that the rib injury could leave him sidelined more weeks beyond that. Michael Vick, Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Diagnosis: Concussion, eye injury Occurred: Week 10 (v. Dallas Cowboys) Status: Andy Reid said Vick has a significant concussion, which leaves his status for Week 11 in doubt. There had been doubts whether Vick would continue as starter, so his playing time is in question moving forward. More NFL The Most Dominating NFL Coaches Of The Last 25 Years >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.