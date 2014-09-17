NFL Star Adrian Peterson Suspended

The Minnesota Vikings have placed Adrian Peterson on the Exempt/Commissioner’s Permission list, requiring the star running back to “remain away from all team activities while allowing him to take care of his personal situation until the legal proceedings are resolved,” the team owners said in statement early Wednesday.

Peterson was indicted on Friday for allegedly disciplining his son with a branch. The charges stem from an investigation that has been going on for more than a month.

The news comes a day after Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton called on the team to suspend Peterson for his alleged actions.

“It is an awful situation. Yes, Mr. Peterson is entitled to due process and should be ‘innocent until proven guilty.’ However, he is a public figure; and his actions, as described, are a public embarrassment to the Vikings organisation and the State of Minnesota,” Dayton said in a statement.

