NFL Star Adrian Peterson Accused In Another Abuse Incident

According to an investigation by Houston television staton KHOU, Adrian Peterson is being accused of yet another case of child abuse. This time with a different son.

This son is from a different mother, reports KHOU. The incident is said to have happened in June. The station says that the boy was visiting Peterson in Texas when the football star texted his mother with a picture of the son with injuries to his head and bandages. They also report that other photos are said to have been taken weeks later showing a scar.

KHOU reports that they were able to get information about the texts sent from Peterson to the mother. Here’s what they note on the site:

Mother: “What happened to his head?”

Peterson: “Hit his head on the Carseat.”

Mother: “How does that happen, he got a whoopin in the car.”

Peterson: “Yep.”

Mother: “Why?”

Peterson: “I felt so bad. But he did it his self.”

They say no charges were ever filed but the mother did report the incident to Child Protective Services.

TMZ reports that they spoke to sources close to the investigation and that the case didn’t go anywhere because Peterson did not hurt the child intentionally, but that he hit his head on the car seat during a punishment.

Peterson is currently dealing with his most recent allegation of abuse, where he’s accused of disciplining his son with a “switch.” He says he meant no harm.

Check out KHOU’s video story below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.