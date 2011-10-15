SATELLITE PHOTOS: NFL Stadiums Across The Country From Up Above

Cork Gaines
ravens stadium

How well do you know your NFL stadiums?

Sure you can identify most stadiums from the standard television view with the logos at midfield and the endzones painted. But could you spot your team’s stadium from up above?

Thanks to Google Maps, we can now get a different perspective. Interestingly, most of these satellite images were taken during the NFL’s off-season, so the fields look very generic without the familiar paint.

Also, it seems strange that the NFL, a sport that thrives in bad weather, has so many domes. And yet in baseball, a sport that shuts down in a sprinkle, domes are considered taboo.

CenturyLink Field, Seattle Seahawks

Cleveland Stadium, Cleveland Browns

Cowboys Stadium, Dallas Cowboys

Edward Jones Dome, St. Louis Rams

Everbank Field, Jacksonville Jaguars

FedEx Field, Washington Redskins

Ford Field, Detroit Lions

Georgia Dome, Atlanta Falcons

Gillette Stadium, New England Patriots

Heinz Field, Pittsburgh Steelers

Lambeau Field, Green Bay Packers

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia Eagles

LP Field, Tennessee Titans

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis Colts

M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore Ravens

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans Saints

MetLife Stadium, New York Jets and Giants

Metrodome, Minnesota Vikings

O.co Colliseum, Oakland Raiders

Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati Bengals

Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego Chargers

Ralph Wilson Stadium, Buffalo Bills

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Reliant Stadium, Houston Texans

Soldier Field, Chicago Bears

Sports Authority Field, Denver Broncos

SunLife Stadium, Miami Dolphins

University of Phoenix Stadium, Arizona Cardinals

Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City Chiefs

Bank of America Stadium, Carolina Panthers

Candlestick Park, San Francisco 49ers

Now check out all 30 Major League Baseball stadiums

SATELLITE PHOTOS: Check Out Your favourite MLB Stadiums From Up Above

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.