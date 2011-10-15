SATELLITE PHOTOS: NFL Stadiums Across The Country From Up Above

How well do you know your NFL stadiums?



Sure you can identify most stadiums from the standard television view with the logos at midfield and the endzones painted. But could you spot your team’s stadium from up above?

Thanks to Google Maps, we can now get a different perspective. Interestingly, most of these satellite images were taken during the NFL’s off-season, so the fields look very generic without the familiar paint.

Also, it seems strange that the NFL, a sport that thrives in bad weather, has so many domes. And yet in baseball, a sport that shuts down in a sprinkle, domes are considered taboo.

