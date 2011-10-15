SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Drinking At NFL Games Is An Expensive Habit

Recently we took a look at how much beer costs at Major League Baseball games. And in retrospect, drinking at a baseball game is cheap, at least when compared to NFL games.



The average cost of a small draft beer at NFL games is $7.13. That is 22.7 per cent more than the average cost at baseball games ($5.81).

The most expensive beers in the NFL can be found in St. Louis, where the Rams charge their fans a whopping $9.00 per beer. In total, 13 NFL teams charge more than $7.25 for a beer, which is the most expensive beer in MLB (Boston Red Sox). The Cleveland Browns have the cheapest beers ($5.00).

Here is a look at how much a small draft beer costs at each ballpark in the NFL…

* Price based on a “small draft beer”

Data via fancostexperience.com

