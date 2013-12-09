19 Awesome Photos From The NFL's Epic Snow Day

Today was the most entertaining NFL Sunday of the year.

With a snow storm battering the east coast, parts of at least five games were played in snowy conditions.

The delightful Eagles-Lions game was played in a near blizzard.

These games produced some spectacular photos of cold wide receivers, perplexed cheerleaders, and tight ends rolling around in the snow like five-year-olds.

