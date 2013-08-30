The NFL Is Paying $US765 Million To Settle A Massive Concussion Lawsuit

AP Images Wayne Chebret, right, ended his career after a number of concussions.

The NFL is paying $US765 million to settle a massive lawsuit accusing the league of being responsible for the brain damage of thousands of players, Sports Illustrated reporter Peter King has tweeted.

The settlement agreement says the money will be used “to fund medical exams, concussion-related compensation, and a program of medical research” for 4,500 plaintiffs. That amounts to roughly $US170,000 for every player or his estate, King says.

Former and current NFL players accused the league of concealing the risks of concussions, which led to depression, memory, and suicide, The Associated Press reports. Some experts thought their suit would have been worth as much as $US1 billion of the suit had gone to a jury trial, according to AP.

Here’s what presiding Judge Anita Brody said about the settlement, according to King. “From the outset of this litigation, I have expressed my belief that the interests of all parties would be best served by a negotiated resolution of this case. The settlement holds the prospect of avoiding lengthy, expensive and certain litigation, and of enhancing the game of football.”

