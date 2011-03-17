Locked Out? Too Bad. You Still Have To Pay For Your NFL Season Tickets

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

New York Giants owner John Mara announced today that season tickets holders will not have to submit any payments for their 2011 tickets as long as the NFL labour fight remains unresolved. After all, no one should have to pay for games that might not happen.That led Sports Illustrated‘s Jim Trotter to wonder if any other owners were being that magnanimous towards their fans. So he asked on Twitter and called and few teams and discovered exactly how many teams (other than the Giants) are requiring full or partial payments for 2011 season tickets.



The answer? All of them.

Yes, 31 of the 32 NFL teams are requiring that payments be made for next season’s games even though ,at present, those games are not going to happen. Obviously, the owners need that money more than you do. Lawyer bills and such.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.