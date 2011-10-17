WATCH: Sean Payton Breaks Leg, Now Coaching Game From His Butt

In their matchup with the Tampa Bay Bucs, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton injured his knee when one of his own players collided with him on the sidelines.



Payton immediately tried to get up before going back down to the grass. He was tended to for several minutes before being helped to the team’s bench.

Payton now has a brace on his left knee and is still coaching the game from the bench. In what is an odd sight, you would think Payton has the plague as the team has cleared the area in front of him so that he can see the field (see image below the video).

UPDATE: Sean Payton suffered a torn MCL and a broken left tibia.



Here is video of the play…



