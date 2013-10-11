NFL Scouts Are Sceptical About Top Pick Jadeveon Clowney Because He Didn't Play Injured

South Carolina defence end Jadeveon Clowney sat out of last week’s game against Kentucky because of a rib injury.

Coach Steve Spurrier made some comments after the game that made it seem like Clowney was healthy and chose not to play.

But then he came out and said that Clowney really was hurt, and his postgame comments were the result of a miscommunication.

The initial comments stuck, though.

Sports Illustrated’s Peter King went on ESPN’s Pardon the Interruption yesterday and said that NFL scouts now have questions about Clowney.

Here’s what he said on PTI:

“I can tell you that there is scepticism about Clowney now because people don’t know a) if he loves football, and b) if he can play hurt.” … “Can’t you find 30 or 40 guys every year, maybe not as high a pick as Jadeveon Clowney, but an awful lot of high picks in the draft go out in their last year of college eligibility and play like every game is their last?”

Again, Clowney is actually injured.

He’s still considered the best player in the draft. But he’s taking largely baseless hits right now.

