The Amazing Story Of A Former NFL Player's Struggle To Rebuild His Life After Suffering Amnesia

Scott Bolzan.

All it took was a little patch of oil, one slip and a crack in the head. At 46 years old, Scott Bolzan could not remember a thing.According to the Daily Mail, he couldn’t remember his wife or what a wife even was, the fact that he was in the NFL earlier in his life or even what the NFL was. Bolzan suffered retrograde amnesia from the fall. Retrograde amnesia causes a person to lose their memories from most recently formed to oldest — the stronger the case, the more memories dating back to earlier life are lost.



Since his slip and fall on the slick floor of his private jet company in 2008, Bolzan has been piecing his life back together with pictures and video. Daily Mail has more on his recovery and a new book detailing this experience — My Life Deleted –which is expected to be released this fall:

After Scott left hospital he had to relearn almost everything.

He had to be reintroduced to his two children Taylor, 16 and Grant, 19.

[…]

He added: ‘I’d been a complicated man whom I didn’t know or understand.

‘It was going to take a lot of investigation and thought to figure him- or me – out.’

Slowly Scott has re-learnt everything including basics such as the solar system, the bible and even Christmas.

The memories of his former life have never returned, and after part of the vision in one of his eyes was lost he also lost his job as a pilot.

This post originally appeared at The Blaze.

