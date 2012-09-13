NFL To Scold Robert Griffin III For Pre-Game Antics

Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Earlier this week we mentioned how Robert Griffin III has become a pawn in the turf battle between Nike and Adidas. And now the NFL plans to meet with RG3 to make sure he understands who is in charge (via ESPN.com).Prior to the Redskins game on Sunday, Griffin III was seen wearing a shirt in which Nike’s swoosh was covered up with the word “Heart.” And while the NFL can’t punish RG3 because it occurred before the game, they still plan to meet with the rookie quarterback to remind him how things are done in a business that generates $9.5 billion in revenue.



Nike paid the NFL a lot of money to be the exclusive outfitter for the league. And the NFL is going to make sure that the players know it is a Nike world, and they are just living in it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.