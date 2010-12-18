The NFL Schedule-Makers Did An Amazing Job With The Season's Final Three Weeks

The Eagles and Giants will clash Sunday for control of the NFC East

The NFL schedule-makers did some very strong work this year, especially with the closing weeks of the season. Going into the final three weeks of the season, seven out of eight divisions have teams either tied at the top or within one game of each other. Many of them will face off as the season closes.



The NFL features 28 intra-division tilts out of 47 total games in its final three weekends of action

Six of those games are between the teams either tied or separated by a single game, giving them huge playoff implications.

The goal of the schedule-makers is to keep interest up every week, but they undoubtedly pay special attention to the final weeks of the year. The unstated goal of the schedule is to make sure the league gets good TV ratings, and by creating all this intrigue at the end of the season, the league will be in for some huge ratings heading into the playoffs.

This week there will be eight intra-division matchups, then there will be four in Week 16 and in Week 17 every single game will be between division rivals.

