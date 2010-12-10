The 18-Game Season Is The Key To Any NFL labour Deal

Photo: Flickr/Lauren Swiecicki

The chess match between NFL players and owners is no closer to a conclusion, but today NFL executive vice president of labour and chief counsel Jeff Pash told the AP that an 18-game season is the NFL’s biggest desire. The players have been steadfast that an 18-game schedule is unacceptable considering the physical toll they already endure, but the NFL sees a chance to make two more weeks worth of money.



There’s no end in sight, but its pretty clear that if the players want to avoid a lockout all they have to do is say ‘yes’ to an 18-game season.

