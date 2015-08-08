49ers' Aldon Smith arrested on charges of hit and run, DUI, and vandalism

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Aldon Smith was arrested last night in Santa Clara, California, ABC7’s Matt Keller first reported.

#BreakingNews– #49ers Aldon Smith arrested by Santa Clara Police, last night. He was booked into Santa Clara County Jail.

— Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) August 7, 2015

According to a screenshot from the Police Department obtained by local Fox station KTVU, Smith’s charges include Hit & Run, DUI, and vandalism charges. His bail was set for $US26,000.

#BREAKING @49ers LB Aldon Smith booked into Santa Clara Co. Jail this morning for Hit & Run, DUI, & vandalism pic.twitter.com/fQH20zprmh

— KTVU (@KTVU) August 7, 2015

Smith has been embroiled with legal troubles throughout his career. Per ProFootball Talk:

Smith was arrested for DUI in 2012, faced weapons charges later that year after an incident at his house that left him with stab wounds and then picked up another DUI after getting into a car accident in September 2013. He entered a rehab facility after that accident and missed five games during the 2013 season.

We’ve reached out to Smith’s agent and the 49ers for comment. The Santa Clara Police Department is expected to publish a press release this morning.

