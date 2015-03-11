How much every NFL team can spend in free agency

With NFL free agency starting on Tuesday at 4 pm, there is a huge range in salary cap situations among the NFL teams as they jockey to land the biggest free agents.

As of Monday, the Jacksonville Jaguars ($US66.3 million) and Oakland Raiders ($US61.3 million) have the most money to spend according to Spotrac.com. While teams don’t have to spend all their cap space on players, thanks to the NFL’s payroll minimum, those teams are going to have to spend a large chunk of that space or risk being forced to give the difference directly to the NFL Players’ Association.

At the other end, several teams look as though they will be very quiet in free agency with very little to spend, including the New Orleans Saints, who are still estimated to be slightly above the salary cap and would need to cut some payroll or restructure a current contract or two.

