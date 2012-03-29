Here Are The New NFL Rules That Will Make Watching Games Way More Exciting

Photo: Screenshot via ESPN

A few NFL rule changes have come out of the owners meetings in South Florida this week.The playoff overtime format will now be used during the regular season as well, says ESPN’s Adam Schefter.



During the playoffs, overtime is under a modified sudden death format. The game can not end on a field goal, only a touchdown. So if the first team with the ball in OT hits a field goal the other team can answer with a field goal of its own to tie the game or a TD to win. If the game remains tied after each team has had one possession it reverts back to the traditional sudden death format.

Other rule changes include all turnovers being subject to reviews without a coaches’ challenge required and every end zone play, not just scoring plays, now also being subject reviews.

Among the proposals that didn’t win approval are the Buffalo Bills wanting all replay reviews to go to the booth and not be done by referees on the field and pushing the midseason trade deadline from week 6 to week 8.

