The NFL Is Probably Going To Change The Inexplicable Rule That Gifted The Texans A Key Touchdown Yesterday

The Texans scored a touchdown after the refs wrongly ruled that running back Justin Forsett didn’t touch the ground on this 81-yard TD run yesterday. The play should have been reviewed, but a rare rule kept that from happening, and let the TD stand.



Lions coach Jim Schwartz threw his challenge flag after the run. But according to the rule, a coach cannot throw a challenge flag on a TD (since all scoring plays are reviewed). As punishment, the Lions were penalised 15 yards and the play was not reviewed.

Insane. The Texans won in overtime (via SB Nation):

Photo: SB Nation

He was clearly down:

Photo: CBS

SI’s Peter King says the NFL will “very likely” get rid of the rule for 2013. It truly makes no sense.

Dave Lozo of NHL.com had the perfect analogy:

“I witnessed a murder. Please investigate.” “Sorry. We investigate all murders. This call means we can’t now. And you’re under arrest.” #NFL — Dave Lozo (@DaveLozo) November 22, 2012

