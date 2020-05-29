NFL owners voted to eliminate one of Bill Belichick's favourite loopholes from the rulebook

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports Bill Belichick used the loophole against the Jets last year, only to see the Titans give him a taste of his own medicine in the playoffs.

The NFL is tightening its rulebook a bit, likely to the frustration of New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

On Thursday, league owners voted to close a loophole that the Patriots exploited last year to drain extra time off of the clock.

The rules previously allowed teams to commit multiple pre-snap penalties to drain the clock late in the game.

Belichick might not be entirely disappointed by the rule change though, as the Titans used the trick to help knock the Patriots out of the playoffs.

The 2020 NFL season will look a little different than years before.

In addition to COVID-19 pandemic-induced changes, from playing in empty stadiums to the adjustment of the schedule, the NFL will also have new rules for teams to work within when the 2020 season kicks off.

On Thursday, the league adopted a few new rules, including one that “prevents teams from manipulating the game clock by committing multiple dead-ball fouls while the clock is running.”

It’s a particular bit of wording – the new rule reads as somewhat vague, while also feeling oddly specific in its goal – and it’s all due to a loophole that was laid bare by Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots last year.

In October of last year, Belichick took advantage of a loophole that allowed the Patriots to drain extra time off of the clock while dominating the New York Jets.

In the fourth quarter with a 33-0 lead, the Patriots faced a fourth down at the Jets 33-yard line with just over 11 minutes left on the clock. While New England could have gone for the first down and further bury the Jets, Belichick elected to punt instead.

Wanting to use every second of the clock and also give his punter a bit more room to work with, Belichick took a delay of game penalty. Jets head coach Adam Gase declined the penalty, giving the Patriots a fresh play clock and importantly, keeping the game clock rolling.

As the play clock ticked towards zero, Belichick had one of his lineman intentionally false start, thus giving the Patriots another penalty that the Jets elected to decline. Once again, the Patriots got a fresh play clock, and the game clock rolled on.

While the rulebook dissuaded teams from taking back-to-back, delay-of-game penalties – doing so would result in an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty – there was no express rule against intentionally taking other penalties, such as the false start, which would work to a similar effect.

By the time the Patriots finally punted, 90 seconds had come off the clock, and Belichick offered a smirk that is about as happy as you’ve ever seen him outside of Nantucket Magazine.

This is how Belichick celebrates the crushing of a franchise he loathes. pic.twitter.com/frqM87ciZC — Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) October 22, 2019

“It was just the way the rules are set up,” Belichick said after he was asked about the rule back in October. “We were able to run quite a bit of time off the clock without really having to do anything. It’s a loophole that probably will be closed, and probably should be closed, but right now it’s open.”

While Belichick was clearly pleased with his slight bit of chicanery at the time, there’s a chance he ultimately regretted revealing his trick to the league.

When the Patriots faced off against the Titans in the postseason,Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel used Belichick’s loophole against him, helping the Titans drain precious seconds off the clock as the Patriots attempted to mount a fourth-quarter comeback.

Ultimately, Belichick’s prediction came to fruition. With the rule changes, teams will no longer be able to take multiple penalties and manipulate the clock to their liking.

Still, there are few people alive that no the NFL rulebook as well as Belichick, and there’s no telling what other tricks he has in store for fans this season.

