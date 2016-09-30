More than 70% of all NFL players come from 14 states

Approximately half of all NFL players attended college at one of 31 schools, but when it comes to where the players are actually from, the number of states that produce the most NFL players is much smaller.

More than 70% of all NFL players on rosters to start the 2016 season are from one of 14 states, according to data obtained from the NFL. Of those, seven states produce more than half of all NFL players.

Florida leads the way with 202 of the roughly 1,700 players, followed closely by California (192) and Texas (187). Of cities, Miami has produced the most NFL players with 27. Houston is second with 18 players in the NFL this season.

