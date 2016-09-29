No school produces more NFL players than the University of Alabama

Recruiting in college football is a lot easier if a school can show kids that they produce NFL players, and no school has more players on this season’s NFL rosters than Alabama.

With 43 players on the 32 rosters, Alabama tops the list of active players through the first three weeks of the season, according to data from the NCAA. LSU, who just fired head coach Les Miles, is a close second with 42.

Here are the 31 schools with at least 21 active NFL players. Players from these schools represent approximately half of all players in the NFL this season.

