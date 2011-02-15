One Solution To The Rookie Wage Issue

One of the major issues in the NFL-NFLPA collective bargaining negotiations has been compensation to rookie players. Unlike a lot of intricate issues of the bargaining process, this one resonates with fans and media.

As I have said often, rookies will be sacrificed in this negotiation. With so many other tough issues to iron out, the “rookie issue” should go smoothly. Owners think rookies make too much; veteran NFL players think rookies make too much; and save for a handful of player agents, no one is advocating for incoming players.

The truth is that not all rookies make too much. In fact, very few do. And the proposals of each side primarily address that group, albeit with some demands from ownership that affect the entire incoming class.



Read more at National Football Post >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.