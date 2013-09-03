NFL Rookie Allegedly Tells Police 'You Can't Arrest Me, I'm A Colts Player' During Arrest

AP Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts

An NFL rookie with the Indianapolis Colts was allegedly “very abusive” and told police officers they couldn’t arrest him because he was a football player

during an altercation with officersoutside an Indianapolis bar, Indy Star reports.

At around 3 a.m., an employee at Tiki Bob’s bar reported 23-year-old John Boyett to police as “too intoxicated” and said he was “[cussing] at patrons of the bar and people on the sidewalk.”

When an officer confronted the 5’10” strong safety, Boyett reportedly “stiff-armed” him and then ran away.

The chase ended after Boyett fell down, sustaining injuries to his arm and elbow.

Indy Star has more:

“You can’t arrest me, I’m a Colts player,” Boyett repeatedly told the officers, according to the report that described his behaviour as “very abusive.” The report said Boyett later threatened an officer, saying “I am going to come back and break your jaw.” He also made fun of an officer’s hair and nose, the report said.

Boyett has not practiced or played with the Colts over the summer due to him being on the non-football injury list, according to NBC Sports.

He is currently being held in the Marion County Jail on charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and resisting law enforcement, according to online arrest records.

