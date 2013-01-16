NFL Road Teams Made Some Curious Uniform Decisions This Weekend

Photo: Bob Levey/Getty Images

During the regular season, the Houston Texans had the best road record in the NFL (6-2). And yet, when they went on the road to play New England in the divisional round of the playoffs, they chose to wear white jerseys with white pants, a combination they had worn only once during the regular season (at home in week one). The Texans lost.On the other hand, the Baltimore Ravens were 4-4 on the road during the regular season. But they were 4-1 when wearing their white jerseys with black pants and 0-3 in other combinations. And sure enough, they wore their white/black combo in Denver and beat the Broncos.



Meanwhile, the Seahawks wore five different uniform combinations on the road, going 3-5. However, they were 2-0 late in the season wearing white jerseys with white pants, including their win in the Wild Card round. So they tried that uniform set again on Sunday only to come up short against the Falcons.

For some teams, like the Packers, uniform choices are simple. But for others, where several choices are available, superstition and luck play a factor in decisions. Here is how the uniform choices broke down this weekend (data via The Gridiron Uniform Database)…

For comparison, here are the uniform choices by the home teams this past weekend…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.