The NFL Gets Set To Resume Business On Friday

It’s not happening soon enough to affect the first round of tonight’s draft, but the NFL is finally coming to terms with the idea that it has to get back to business.The league just released a statement stating that team facilities will be open tomorrow at 8 a.m., players may work out, off-season practices and mini-camps can resume, and coaches can distribute playbooks and start going over them with players.



The one thing the statement does not address is transactions and trades, but the league says it will distribute guidelines to teams some time tomorrow.

The NFL has been forced to act, because the longer teams go without signing any players or making a trade, the more they open themselves up to charges of collusion or contempt of court. The lockout was lifted Monday night, but players were still being turned away from team facilities even this morning.

The league has still requested a stay of Judge Susan Nelson’s injunction that lifted the order, but answer from the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals is not expected to rule until Monday. So while they’re rooting for a stay (which would keep the league shut down for now) they’re planning for the worst.

