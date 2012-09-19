An NFL Player Says A Replacement Ref Told Him, 'I Need You For My Fantasy Team'

Photo: Getty Images/Tom Pennington

Eagles running back LeSean McCoy went on 94 WIP in Philly yesterday and told yet another damaging story about the NFL’s replacement refs.Here’s what he said (via CBS Philly):



“They’re like fans, kind of though. I’ll be honest, they’re like fans. One of the refs was talking about his fantasy team, like ‘McCoy, come on, I need you for my fantasy [team],’ ahhh, what?!”

If true, this allegation is a huge deal. While fantasy football isn’t popularly thought of as gambling, many fantasy leagues have a buy-in or some monetary element to make sure people don’t neglect their teams.

Needless to say, an NFL ref officiating a game in which he has some sort of financial stake is a big conflict of interest.

McCoy went on to describe how the replacement refs can be influenced by star players:

“During the game, they made like a bad call or something, the ref, and I see Ray Lewis like pump his chest up, trying to scare him. Don’t you know [the ref] started stuttering? I’m like ‘what’s this?!'”

Week two has been a disaster for replacement refs.

In addition to a litany of bad calls, one ref was removed from a game for being an enormous Saints fan, and last night’s Monday Night Football game was a four-hour disaster.

This fantasy football thing is probably the worst anecdote yet though.

