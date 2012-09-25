This Is The Defining Image Of The NFL Replacement Ref Fiasco

The NFL replacement ref fiasco — which has threatened player safety, altered the outcomes of games, and introduced utter chaos to the league — just hit rock bottom.
The Seattle Seahawks beat the Green Bay Packers on a hail mary with zero seconds left after a pass to WR Golden Tate was ruled a touchdown despite him clearly not having possession, and after he egregiously threw a defender to the ground.
In the immediate aftermath of the call, one ref called a TD, and another ref called a touchback.
This image perfectly captures the absurdity that the NFL has descended into (via Timothy Burke):
Photo: Timothy Burke via ESPN
Here’s the full video:
