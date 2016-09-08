It will cost up to $700,000 to air a 30-second commercial during the NFL regular season

The NFL is famous for how much it costs to air a commercial during the Super Bowl every February, but that doesn’t mean it is cheap to buy airtime during regular season games.

This season, the cost of a 30-second commercial will range from $300,000 to $700,000, depending on which time slot is being bought into, according to John Ourand of Sports Business Daily (via SI.com). In February, it cost advertisers $5 million for a 30-second commercial during the Super Bowl.

The most expensive ad space is for Sunday Night Football ($700,000) and for late-afternoon (4:25 pm ET kickoffs) NFC games on Fox (“around $700,000”). The cheapest games are early-afternoon games (1:00 pm ET kickoffs) on CBS and Fox, starting at $300,000 per 30 seconds.

