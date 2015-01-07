The NFL Says The Refs Screwed Up Another Lions-Cowboys Penalty Call -- And No One's Talking About It

The NFL told the Detroit Lions that it missed what should have been a critical holding penalty on the Dallas Cowboys on a 4th down play during their game-winning touchdown drive, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

A different missed call — a reversed defensive pass interference play with 8:25 left in the fourth quarter — has been the subject of widespread debate and outrage.

There has been little talk about this call, but it might be just as important as the missed DPI.

With 6:00 left in the fourth quarter and the Cowboys down 20-17, Tony Romo completed a pass to Jason Witten for 21 yards on 4th and 6.

The NFL says a 10-yard holding penalty should have been called on left guard Ronald Leary for illegally preventing Ndamukong Suh from getting to Romo.

Here’s the hold. Suh is in the middle of the screen, and you can see Leary (#65) wrap his arm around him and drag him down as he approaches Romo:

It gave Romo just enough time to get the pass off:

If the hold had been called, the Cowboys would have had 4th and 16 and likely would have punted.

