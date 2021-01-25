The NFL world blasted the officials for a controversial holding call that they had otherwise avoided all game

Mike Roemer/AP Images Packers head coach Matt LaFleur reacts to a call during the NFC Championship.

Officials called a controversial holding penalty late in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship.

While the call was correct, many in the NFL world criticised the refs for not making calls on similar plays throughout the game.

Despite the iffy officiating, the Packers lost the game themselves, including kicking a field goal on 4th-and-goal, down eight points, with two minutes to play.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Green Bay Packers’ hopes of getting the ball back for a game-winning drive in the NFC Championship were essentially zapped by a controversial holding call with 1:41 left to play in the game.

Trailing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by five, on 3rd-and-4, Packers cornerback Kevin King was called for holding on Bucs receiver Tyler Johnson.

The call was controversial for several reasons. First, the flag was late, catching most on the field by surprise when it was thrown.

The holding was also minimal, though replays showed King did, in fact, hold Johnson.

Here was the play:

A very late flag to basically lock up the NFC title for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. pic.twitter.com/VZeXaIHuQS — The Comeback (@thecomeback) January 24, 2021

Replays of the Pass Interference call. pic.twitter.com/pUv2ajQOfo — The Comeback (@thecomeback) January 24, 2021

A closer look at the hold:

Pretty hard to complain about the Kevin King PI call when you see it like this. pic.twitter.com/VqF4wUvuyA — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) January 24, 2021

While the call was correct, many in the NFL world criticised the officialas for otherwise avoiding such calls throughout the game. There appeared to be numerous instances of pass interference or holding on the Buccaneers throughout the game.

One such instance, from the first half:

Remember this wasn’t holding on the interception that led to Bucs 7 pic.twitter.com/6jR12IZklH — Stuckey (@Stuckey2) January 24, 2021

Analysts were surprised to see the officials throw a flag on King.

That might very well be a "good" call but the Buccaneers have been mauling the Packers wide receivers all afternoon and then that gets dropped on them. — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 24, 2021

1) Call was corrrect.

2) Call was inconsistent to how the game's been called. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 24, 2021

…now the refs call PI? — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) January 24, 2021

Refs let both sides play All. Game. Long. And then this. — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) January 24, 2021

Horrible call for how they called the game. — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) January 24, 2021

that's PI but it also wasn't PI for three quarters ???? — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) January 24, 2021

Maybe just call the game like it’s supposed to be called all game — Heath Cummings (@heathcummingssr) January 24, 2021

i mean, he tugged the jersey for sure but after the way this game's been called all game, yeesh. — Robby Kalland (@RKalland) January 24, 2021

wow, a questionable pass interference call in the deciding moments of the NFC Championship game, too bad there’s no way for referees to review that on replay to ensure they make the correct call — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) January 24, 2021

Of course, the Packers only have themselves to blame for the loss, regardless of the officiating.

The Packers played a sloppy game from start to finish.

They allowed the Bucs to convert 9-of-14 third downs.

They allowed the Bucs to score a 39-yard touchdown with six seconds left in the first half.

They intercepted Brady three times in the second half but only scored once off of the turnovers.

Finally, trailing by eight with 2:05 left to play in the game, they opted to kick a field goal on 4th-and-goal instead of going for the end zone. The play call will live in infamy, as it didn’t put the game in presumptive MVP Aaron Rodgers’ hands. It also was a bet that Tom Brady would give them the ball back â€” a bold bet that failed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.