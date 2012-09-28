NFL Refs Will Make $200,000 For Working ~20 Days A Year

These guys messed with the gamblers, and that’s that.

Photo: Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

By 2019, NFL refs will make $200,000+ per year for refereering maybe 20 four hour games per year.Probably the refs have to go to some classes and training. So maybe it’s $200,000 for what amounts to a few weeks of work.



Still: these guys have other full time jobs. Some of them are lawyers.

It’s just an absurd amount of money for any part time job.

The average full time income is less than $50,000.

It’s why I was on the owners’ side. I still think the replacement refs would have probably figured out how to do a better job eventually. Soon, they could have started hiring better college refs.

What I, and probably the NFL owners didn’t account for, is that the replacement refs were going to screw things up for gamblers. One particularly bad call cost Joe Gambler between $150 million and $250 million.

The NFL can’t afford to do that. Gamblers are the NFL’s core audience.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.