UPSET SUNDAY: What You Need To Know From A Topsy-Turvy NFL Week Three

The NFL got weird yesterday, with the Patriots, Eagles, and Jets all losing to big underdogs.



Here’s what you need to know.

The Bills are for real. Yes, Buffalo was at home. They were outplayed by New England for huge stretches of the game. And they were aided by some uncharacteristic turnovers from Tom Brady. But coming back from a 20-point deficit against a Pats team that is historically merciless at putting away opponents is a great sign for the Bills.

Everybody is going to score on the Pats this year. This is the third straight week that they’ve let up over 350 passing yards. And two of those games were against not-exactly-Peyton-Mannings in Chad Henne and Ryan Fitzpatrick. No pass rush + shaky secondary = easy points against New England.

The Eagles might not be good. Philly has three below-average units (linebackers, safeties, offensive line). You can’t be an elite team (or even a division winner) with glaring weaknesses like that. The offensive line could come together as the season goes along, but the defence ain’t going to magically repair itself. They’re 1-2, and are in dire straits with Vick picking up another injury (broken hand).

This is the year Houston becomes a contender (seriously). They got beat by the Saints on the road. But they played really well on offence. They put up 33 points, and that’s even a little misleading since they had to settle three field goes of under 30 yards.

Don’t make too much of the Jets collapse. Weird stuff happens when teams play road games on the opposite coast. The Jets were rolling right along — doing the Jets thing and steadily increasing their lead to 17-7. But then Darren McFadden and Oakland went nuts all of sudden in the last 18 minutes. Call it an aberration, for now.

LIONS-MANIA!!!!?!?!?! The legend of the First Sleeper To Ever Actually Pan Out continues to grow. They did what the Bucs did it week two, thumping the Vikings in the second half on the road and then winning it in OT. They’re 3-0.

Week three was a wash in the development of Cam Newton. It was literally a wash since it was a monsoon in Carolina. Cam had his worst game (understandable considering the conditions), but he got his first win. Go figure.

The Rams stink. Sorry ya’ll. The Sam Bradfords are 0-3, and have lost by at least 12 points in every game.

