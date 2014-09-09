NFL: 'We Did Not See The Ray Rice Video Until Today'

On Monday morning, TMZ released a disturbing video of Ray Rice knocking his then fiancee unconscious in an elevator. Prior to this, we had only seen Rice carrying his fiancee out of the elevator, and the NFL says that’s all they saw too.

The NFL released the following statement to TMZ:

“We requested from law enforcement any and all information about the incident, including the video from inside the elevator. That video was not made available to us and no one in our office has seen it until today.”

The statement lines up with what most NFL beat writers like Jay Glazer have said. Glazer said the NFL never saw it and that he believes only the DA had access to the confidential video.

Rice was suspended for only 2 games back in July. It is unclear if the NFL will give him a harsher punishment after seeing the footage from inside the elevator.

After being criticised for the 2-game suspension the NFL did announce a new domestic violence policy in August. Under new rules, first-time offenders of sexual assault or domestic violence will be suspended for 6 games, and second-time offenders will be suspended indefinitely with the opportunity to apply for reinstatement after one year.

