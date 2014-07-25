The NFL Is Suspending Ray Rice For 2 Games For Allegedly Knocking His Wife Unconcious

Rob Carr/Getty Images Ray Rice addresses the media with his wife Janay.

The NFL is planning to suspend Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice for the first two games of the 2014 season, Marc Sessler writes on NFL.com.

The suspension is a response to an alleged altercation in a Las Vegas hotel that left his wife unconscious, according to NFL.com. The aftermath of the incident was captured on

video obtained by TMZ

Rice was indicted for third-degree aggravated assault, according to ESPN. However, he was accepted into a pre-trial intervention program in May, according to ESPN. The charge will be dropped if he sucessfully completes the program.

Some may feel the two-game suspension is extremely light since other players have received much longer suspensions for much lesser alleged offenses.

NFL suspended Terrelle Pryor for five games for getting free stuff in college and declaring for the supplemental draft. Ray Rice 2 games..?

— Chris B. Brown (@smartfootball) July 24, 2014

Rice will also be fined $US58,000, ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted. That will be on top of the $US500,000 he will lose from his $US4 million salary.

