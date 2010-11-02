NFL Radar: Here's What Everyone Is Going To Talk About All Week

Sunday is over, and you know what that means: Time for the real NFL games to begin.



Forget Texans versus Colts – this week, people will talk about Sterger vs. Jets, Rangers vs. Cowboys, and Favre vs. Childress.

A joke since 2003, the Raiders beat their last two opponents by a combined score of 92-17. At 4-4, maybe they're real? Can you believe Mike Shanahan benched Donovon McNabb with 2 minutes left? Maybe Philly wasn't so dumb to trade him. What's it like to be working a job when you know you're going to get fired in 3 months? Cowboys boss Wade Phillips knows. Why does the NFL send its worst games to London every year to evangelize for the sport? At least Broncos vs. 49ers wasn't as ugly as Bucs vs. Pats last year. In a post-game speech, Randy Moss said he misses New England. He's a free agent after the season. Maybe he'll come back? Everyone laughed when Bucs coach Raheem Morris said his team was the best in the NFC last week. But they just keep winning. Forget Brett Favre, Peter King says Jenn Sterger is probably going to sue the Jets In the football capital of the world, the Rangers are beating the Cowboys for the heart of Texas. We're going to hear a lot about Brett Favre's face this week after a blow to his chin knocked him out of Sunday's game. UNDER-THE-RADAR-BUT-LOOMING: A new study says lasting injuries start in high school – after low-impact, legal plays. Want more business of sports? Try Sports Page >>

