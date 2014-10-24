The Oakland Raiders Have The Most Expensive Backup Quarterback In The NFL And No Wins

This season, New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning has a salary cap hit (salary plus prorated portion of bonuses) of $US20.4 million while his backup, Ryan Nassib, has a cap hit of $US608,400. That gap, between starter and backup, of $US19.8 million is the largest in the NFL.

At the other end, there are nine teams actually paying the backup more than the starter. The winless Oakland Raiders have the biggest gap as starter Derek Carr has a cap hit of just $US976,700 and backup Matt Schaub’s cap number is $US8.0 million.

In all, 13 teams are paying their starting quarterback at least $US10.0 million more than his backup. Overall, the average cap hit is $US9.2 million for starting quarterbacks and $US2.1 million for backups.

