Get Ready Everyone, A Bunch Of Third-Rate Backup Quarterbacks Have To Play This Sunday

Photo: AP

Three starting QBs got hurt last weekend, and now we’re going to see a flood of backups on Sunday.Eagles QB Michael Vick has a pair of broken ribs. As of now, it appears either Vince Young or Mike Kafka will be pressed into duty.



Chiefs QB Matt Cassel suffered what they are calling a “significant hand injury.” He could be out for the season, and Tyler Palko will start.

Texans QB Matt Schaub suffered season-ending foot injury on Sunday, and Houston coach Gary Kubiak annouced that Matt Leinart will be the starter.

So cheer up, lovers of sloppy, third-rate quarterback play, next Sunday should be a wild ride.

UPDATE:

As a few commenters pointed out, the Texans are on a bye this week. So we’d suggest watching the Eagles, Chiefs, and John Skelton-led Arizona Cardinals if you want your full serving of awful QBs.

