NFL QUARTERBACK POWER RANKINGS: Where All 32 Starters Stand Right Now

In final weeks of the 2013 NFL season, the league’s best quarterbacks are rising to the top.
Tom Brady is in the top five. Big Ben is in the top 10. And Russell Wilson is creeping toward the first tier.
Our rating is a composite of three advanced stats: defence-adjusted yards (DYAR), total QB rating (QBR), and win probability added (WPA). Each stat accounts for one-third of the rating.
Here’s where everyone stands going into Week 15.
Justin Edmonds/Getty Images
1. Peyton Manning, Denver Broncos (previously 1st)
Team record: 11-3
DYAR: 1st
QBR: 2nd
WPA: 1st
Thing to know: He needs four touchdowns in his last two games to break Tom Brady’s single-season TD record.
Patrick Smith/Getty Images
2. Philip Rivers, San Diego Chargers (previously 2nd)
Team record: 7-7
DYAR: 2nd
QBR: 3rd
WPA: 2nd
Thing to know: The 12 passes he completed against Denver are the fewest in a game all year.
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
3. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints (previously 3rd)
Team record: 10-3
DYAR: 3rd
QBR: 4th
WPA: 3rd
Thing to know: Unless Seattle collapses down the stretch, he’ll probably have to win a road game outdoors to get to the Super Bowl.
Reuters
4. Tom Brady, New England Patriots (previously 6th)
Team record: 10-3
DYAR: 9th
QBR: 12th
WPA: 4th
Thing to know: The Rob Gronkowski injury really hurts. Remember how much he struggled without Gronk earlier this year?
5. Matt Stafford, Detroit Lions (previously 4th)
Team record: 7-6
DYAR: 5th
QBR: 15th
WPA: 6th
Thing to know: Turnovers are a big issue for him. He was fumbling all over the place against Philly in the snow.
Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images
6. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (previously 7th)
Team record: 11-2
DYAR: 6th
QBR: 7th
WPA: 9th
Thing to know: He got drafted by the Texas Rangers!
Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images
7. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons (previously 5th)
Team record: 3-10
DYAR: 4th
QBR: 9th
WPA: 15th
Thing to know: It looks like Atlanta is going to keep the same coaching staff together next year, with Ryan’s blessing.
8. Nick Foles, Philadelphia Eagles (previously 8th)
Team record: 8-5
DYAR: 10th
QBR: 5th
WPA: 13th
Thing to know: He has officially won over Philly fans.
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
9. Tony Romo, Dallas Cowboys (previously 9th)
Team record: 7-6
DYAR: 7th
QBR: 14th
WPA: 11th
Thing to know: The Cowboys’ latest collapse isn’t his fault.
Matt Sullivan/Getty Images
10. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers (previously 12th)
Team record: 5-8
DYAR: 11th
QBR: 20th
WPA: 14th
Thing to know: He has been all but eliminated from the playoffs after two close losses.
Donald Miralle/Getty Images
11. Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts (previously 13th)
Team record: 8-5
DYAR: 13th
QBR: 13th
WPA: 7th
Thing to know: He had 4 TDs and 326 yards in a blowout loss to Cincinnati — his best game since Reggie Wayne got hurt.
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
12. Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers (previously 10th)
Team record: 9-4
DYAR: 15th
QBR: 17th
WPA: 10th
Thing to know: He averaged less than five yards per attempt for the second time in three games last week against the Saints.
Brian Bahr/Getty Images
13. Colin Kaepernick, San Francisco 49ers (previously 14th)
Team record: 9-4
DYAR: 14th
QBR: 8th
WPA: 17th
Thing to know: He only has 20+ completions in a game once this year.
John Grieshop/Getty Images
14. Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals (previously 15th)
Team record: 9-4
DYAR: 19th
QBR: 21st
WPA: 16th
Thing to know: He’s a beast at home, with 14 TDs to 6 INTs.
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
15. Jay Cutler, Chicago Bears (previously unranked)
Team record: 7-6
DYAR: 18th
QBR: 10th
WPA: 21st
Thing to know: He’s starting in place of the QBR leader Josh McCown.
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
16. Alex Smith, Kansas City Chiefs (previously 17th)
Team record: 10-3
DYAR: 20th
QBR: 24th
WPA: 23rd
Thing to know: He sent all the Redskins fans home early.
Hannah Foslien/Getty Images
17. Matt Cassel, Minnesota Vikings (previously 22nd)
Team record: 3-9-1
DYAR: 24th
QBR: 31st
WPA: 18th
Thing to know: He has been a nice surprise in place of Christian Ponder.
Stacy Revere/Getty Images
18. Carson Palmer, Arizona Cardinals (previously 21st)
Team record: 8-5
DYAR: 16th
QBR: 25th
WPA: 27th
Thing to know: He now has three interception-less game in his last four. Progress!
19. Joe Flacco, Baltimore Ravens (previously 19th)
Team record: 7-6
DYAR: 37th
QBR: 22nd
WPA: 12th
Thing to know: Even advanced stats can’t figure out whether he’s having a good year or not.
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
20. Ryan Tannehill, Miami Dolphins (previously 18th)
Team record: 7-6
DYAR: 25th
QBR: 19th
WPA: 19th
Thing to know: He has really improved his accuracy this year, up to 62% from 58% last year.
Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images
21. Matt McGloin, Oakland Raiders (previously 16th)
Team record: 4-9
DYAR: 23rd
QBR: 11st
WPA: 26th
Thing to know: He has lost three-straight as a starter.
David Welker/Getty Images
22. Jason Campbell, Cleveland Browns (previously 29th)
Team record: 4-9
DYAR: 21st
QBR: 26th
WPA: 28th
Thing to know: He’s way, way, way better than Brandon Weeden.
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
23. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tennessee Titans (previously 20th)
Team record: 5-8
DYAR: 31st
QBR: 19th
WPA: 25th
Thing to know: He has 2 TDs and 4 INTs in his last two games.
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
24. Mike Glennon, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (previously 23rd)
Team record: 4-9
DYAR: 22nd
QBR: 30th
WPA: 33rd
Thing to know: He only needed nine completions to beat Buffalo.
Jamie McDonald/Getty Images
25. Chad Henne, Jacksonville Jaguars (previously 28th)
Team record: 4-9
DYAR: 36th
QBR: 38th
WPA: 24th
Thing to know: He’s averaging less than five yards per attempt in his last two games.
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
26. Case Keenum, Houston Texans (previously 26th)
Team record: 2-11
DYAR: 27th
QBR: 32nd
WPA: 36th
Thing to know: He still hasn’t won a game as a starter.
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
27. Kellen Clemens, St. Louis Rams (previously 27th)
Team record: 5-8
DYAR: 35th
QBR: 37th
WPA: 35th
Thing to know: He had the worst game of his season against Arizona’s awesome defence.
Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images
28. E.J. Manuel, Buffalo Bills (previously 24th)
Team record: 4-9
DYAR: 39th
QBR: 36th
WPA: 32nd
Thing to know: His strong rookie season is starting to go off the rails a bit.
Elsa/Getty Images
29. Eli Manning, New York Giants (previously 30th)
Team record: 5-8
DYAR: 38th
QBR: 33rd
WPA: 41st
Thing to know: Eli has 20 interceptions this year.
REUTERS/Darren Hauck
30. Matt Flynn, Green Bay Packers (previously unranked)
Team record: 6-6-1
DYAR: 41st
QBR: 42nd
WPA: 31st
Thing to know: Aaron Rodgers is still hurt. So he has one more chance against Dallas.
Ron Antonelli/Getty Images
31. Geno Smith, New York Jets (previously 31st)
Team record: 6-7
DYAR: 44th
QBR: 40th
WPA: 42nd
Thing to know: He threw a touchdown pass for the first time since October last week.
Dustin Bradford/Getty Images
UNRANKED: Kirk Cousins, Washington Redskins*
Team record: 3-10
Thing to know: He’s the awkward guy in the middle right now.
*Not enough data to create ranking.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.