NFL QUARTERBACK POWER RANKINGS: Where All 32 Starters Stand Right Now

In final weeks of the 2013 NFL season, the league’s best quarterbacks are rising to the top.

Tom Brady is in the top five. Big Ben is in the top 10. And Russell Wilson is creeping toward the first tier.

Our rating is a composite of three advanced stats: defence-adjusted yards (DYAR), total QB rating (QBR), and win probability added (WPA). Each stat accounts for one-third of the rating.

Here’s where everyone stands going into Week 15.

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

1. Peyton Manning, Denver Broncos (previously 1st)

Team record: 11-3

DYAR: 1st

QBR: 2nd

WPA: 1st

Thing to know: He needs four touchdowns in his last two games to break Tom Brady’s single-season TD record.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

2. Philip Rivers, San Diego Chargers (previously 2nd)

Team record: 7-7

DYAR: 2nd

QBR: 3rd

WPA: 2nd

Thing to know: The 12 passes he completed against Denver are the fewest in a game all year.

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

3. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints (previously 3rd)

Team record: 10-3

DYAR: 3rd

QBR: 4th

WPA: 3rd

Thing to know: Unless Seattle collapses down the stretch, he’ll probably have to win a road game outdoors to get to the Super Bowl.

Reuters

4. Tom Brady, New England Patriots (previously 6th)

Team record: 10-3

DYAR: 9th

QBR: 12th

WPA: 4th

Thing to know: The Rob Gronkowski injury really hurts. Remember how much he struggled without Gronk earlier this year?

AP

5. Matt Stafford, Detroit Lions (previously 4th)

Team record: 7-6

DYAR: 5th

QBR: 15th

WPA: 6th

Thing to know: Turnovers are a big issue for him. He was fumbling all over the place against Philly in the snow.

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

6. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (previously 7th)

Team record: 11-2

DYAR: 6th

QBR: 7th

WPA: 9th

Thing to know: He got drafted by the Texas Rangers!

Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images

7. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons (previously 5th)

Team record: 3-10

DYAR: 4th

QBR: 9th

WPA: 15th

Thing to know: It looks like Atlanta is going to keep the same coaching staff together next year, with Ryan’s blessing.

AP

8. Nick Foles, Philadelphia Eagles (previously 8th)

Team record: 8-5

DYAR: 10th

QBR: 5th

WPA: 13th

Thing to know: He has officially won over Philly fans.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

9. Tony Romo, Dallas Cowboys (previously 9th)

Team record: 7-6

DYAR: 7th

QBR: 14th

WPA: 11th

Thing to know: The Cowboys’ latest collapse isn’t his fault.

Matt Sullivan/Getty Images

10. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers (previously 12th)

Team record: 5-8

DYAR: 11th

QBR: 20th

WPA: 14th

Thing to know: He has been all but eliminated from the playoffs after two close losses.

Donald Miralle/Getty Images

11. Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts (previously 13th)

Team record: 8-5

DYAR: 13th

QBR: 13th

WPA: 7th

Thing to know: He had 4 TDs and 326 yards in a blowout loss to Cincinnati — his best game since Reggie Wayne got hurt.

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

12. Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers (previously 10th)

Team record: 9-4

DYAR: 15th

QBR: 17th

WPA: 10th

Thing to know: He averaged less than five yards per attempt for the second time in three games last week against the Saints.

Brian Bahr/Getty Images

13. Colin Kaepernick, San Francisco 49ers (previously 14th)

Team record: 9-4

DYAR: 14th

QBR: 8th

WPA: 17th

Thing to know: He only has 20+ completions in a game once this year.

John Grieshop/Getty Images

14. Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals (previously 15th)

Team record: 9-4

DYAR: 19th

QBR: 21st

WPA: 16th

Thing to know: He’s a beast at home, with 14 TDs to 6 INTs.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

15. Jay Cutler, Chicago Bears (previously unranked)

Team record: 7-6

DYAR: 18th

QBR: 10th

WPA: 21st

Thing to know: He’s starting in place of the QBR leader Josh McCown.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

16. Alex Smith, Kansas City Chiefs (previously 17th)

Team record: 10-3

DYAR: 20th

QBR: 24th

WPA: 23rd

Thing to know: He sent all the Redskins fans home early.

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

17. Matt Cassel, Minnesota Vikings (previously 22nd)

Team record: 3-9-1

DYAR: 24th

QBR: 31st

WPA: 18th

Thing to know: He has been a nice surprise in place of Christian Ponder.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

18. Carson Palmer, Arizona Cardinals (previously 21st)

Team record: 8-5

DYAR: 16th

QBR: 25th

WPA: 27th

Thing to know: He now has three interception-less game in his last four. Progress!

AP

19. Joe Flacco, Baltimore Ravens (previously 19th)

Team record: 7-6

DYAR: 37th

QBR: 22nd

WPA: 12th

Thing to know: Even advanced stats can’t figure out whether he’s having a good year or not.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

20. Ryan Tannehill, Miami Dolphins (previously 18th)

Team record: 7-6

DYAR: 25th

QBR: 19th

WPA: 19th

Thing to know: He has really improved his accuracy this year, up to 62% from 58% last year.

Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images

21. Matt McGloin, Oakland Raiders (previously 16th)

Team record: 4-9

DYAR: 23rd

QBR: 11st

WPA: 26th

Thing to know: He has lost three-straight as a starter.

David Welker/Getty Images

22. Jason Campbell, Cleveland Browns (previously 29th)

Team record: 4-9

DYAR: 21st

QBR: 26th

WPA: 28th

Thing to know: He’s way, way, way better than Brandon Weeden.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

23. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tennessee Titans (previously 20th)

Team record: 5-8

DYAR: 31st

QBR: 19th

WPA: 25th

Thing to know: He has 2 TDs and 4 INTs in his last two games.

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

24. Mike Glennon, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (previously 23rd)

Team record: 4-9

DYAR: 22nd

QBR: 30th

WPA: 33rd

Thing to know: He only needed nine completions to beat Buffalo.

Jamie McDonald/Getty Images

25. Chad Henne, Jacksonville Jaguars (previously 28th)

Team record: 4-9

DYAR: 36th

QBR: 38th

WPA: 24th

Thing to know: He’s averaging less than five yards per attempt in his last two games.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

26. Case Keenum, Houston Texans (previously 26th)

Team record: 2-11

DYAR: 27th

QBR: 32nd

WPA: 36th

Thing to know: He still hasn’t won a game as a starter.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

27. Kellen Clemens, St. Louis Rams (previously 27th)

Team record: 5-8

DYAR: 35th

QBR: 37th

WPA: 35th

Thing to know: He had the worst game of his season against Arizona’s awesome defence.

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

28. E.J. Manuel, Buffalo Bills (previously 24th)

Team record: 4-9

DYAR: 39th

QBR: 36th

WPA: 32nd

Thing to know: His strong rookie season is starting to go off the rails a bit.

Elsa/Getty Images

29. Eli Manning, New York Giants (previously 30th)

Team record: 5-8

DYAR: 38th

QBR: 33rd

WPA: 41st

Thing to know: Eli has 20 interceptions this year.

REUTERS/Darren Hauck

30. Matt Flynn, Green Bay Packers (previously unranked)

Team record: 6-6-1

DYAR: 41st

QBR: 42nd

WPA: 31st

Thing to know: Aaron Rodgers is still hurt. So he has one more chance against Dallas.

Ron Antonelli/Getty Images

31. Geno Smith, New York Jets (previously 31st)

Team record: 6-7

DYAR: 44th

QBR: 40th

WPA: 42nd

Thing to know: He threw a touchdown pass for the first time since October last week.

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

UNRANKED: Kirk Cousins, Washington Redskins*

Team record: 3-10

Thing to know: He’s the awkward guy in the middle right now.

*Not enough data to create ranking.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.