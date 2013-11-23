NFL QUARTERBACK POWER RANKINGS: Where All 32 Starters Stand Right Now

The top five of our QB rankings has been impenetrable this year.
But now three outsiders — Russell Wilson Nick Foles, and Tony Romo — are threatening to crack in.
Our rating is a composite of three advanced stats: defence-adjusted yards (DYAR), total QB rating (QBR), and win probability added (WPA). Each stat accounts for one-third of the rating.
Team record: 4-6
DYAR: 36th
QBR: 33rd
WPA: 37th
Thing to know: He has thrown at least one pick in eight of 10 games.
Team record: 4-6
DYAR: 34th
QBR: 35th
WPA: 32nd
Thing to know: Tavon Austin had a breakout game before the bye. He needs to be just as good going forward for Clemens to be effective.
Team record: 4-6
DYAR: 23rd
QBR: 36th
WPA: 33rd
Thing to know: The Browns could be toast after he completed less than 50% of his passes and threw three INTs in a back-breaking loss to Cincy.
Team record: 6-4
DYAR: 26th
QBR: 29th
WPA: 34th
Thing to know: He needs to have a great performance against a non-Jaguars team to convince us he's back.
Team record: 5-5
DYAR: 28th
QBR: 38th
WPA: 29th
Thing to know: If he can somehow avoid that sixth loss before Aaron Rodgers comes back it'll be huge.
Team record: 4-6
DYAR: 20th
QBR: 19th
WPA: 40th
Thing to know: He hasn't thrown an INT since early October.
Team record: 2-8
DYAR: 19th
QBR: 30th
WPA: 38th
Thing to know: He might be out of a job next year if the Texans get a high draft pick, which looks likely.
Team record: 5-5
DYAR: 35th
QBR: 32rd
WPA: 22nd
Thing to know: His offensive line is awful, and it's going to be tough for him to be effective against decent defenses.
Team record: 4-6
DYAR: 37th
QBR: 22nd
WPA: 21st
Thing to know: We're only a few more losses away from people questioning that $US120 million contract.
Team record: 9-1
DYAR: 22nd
QBR: 28th
WPA: 27th
Thing to know: He struggled to break out from his offence's inherent conservatism once he got down double-digits.
Team record: 4-7
DYAR: 28th
QBR: 27th
WPA: 23rd
Thing to know: He bounced back from his worst game of the year to dismantle the Jets.
Team record: 2-8
DYAR: 32nd
QBR: 18th
WPA: 26th
Thing to know: He got benched last week, but he's still starting.
Team record: 3-6
DYAR: 29th
QBR: 26th
WPA: 18th
Thing to know: The RGIII backlash has arrived.
Team record: 7-4
DYAR: 21st
QBR: 21st
WPA: 15th
Thing to know: He completed less than 50% of his passes for the second-straight game.
Team record: 6-4
DYAR: 18th
QBR: 12th
WPA: 20th
Thing to know: After an easy October schedule, he's slipped from 8th to 14th against good competition.
Team record: 4-6
DYAR: 12th
QBR: 20th
WPA: 13th
Thing to know: Trade rumours behind him, he now has an outside shot at a playoff run.
Team record: 7-3
DYAR: 14th
QBR: 14th
WPA: 6th
Thing to know: He finally had a great performance against a top-tier team.
Team record: 7-3
DYAR: 10th
QBR: 7th
WPA: 7th
Thing to know: It's startling that this team is 7-3 the way they're playing.
Team record: 5-5
DYAR: 7th
QBR: 13th
WPA: 14th
Thing to know: He has a huge game against the Giants after his stinker in New Orleans.
Team record: 9-1
DYAR: 9th
QBR: 9th
WPA: 9th
Thing to know: His rise up the rankings is underway after his offensive line got back healthy.
Team record: 5-5
DYAR: 8th
QBR: 3rd
WPA: 11th
Thing to know: He's making everyone in Philly question the assumption that they're going to draft a QB in 2014.
Team record: 2-9
DYAR: 5th
QBR: 10th
WPA: 10th
Thing to know: He will likely fall out of the top-five next week after a slew of bad games.
Team record: 6-4
DYAR: 4th
QBR: 8th
WPA: 3rd
Thing to know: He whiffed on a chance to take the NFC North lead alone, and now he's in a fight with the Bears.
Team record: 4-6
DYAR: 3rd
QBR: 6th
WPA: 4th
Thing to know: He's starting to slip after an incredible start to the year.
Team record: 9-2
DYAR: 2nd
QBR: 4th
WPA: 2nd
Thing to know: He broke a streak of four-straight games of 300+ passing yards against the Falcons.
Team record: 9-1
DYAR: 1st
QBR: 1st
WPA: 1st
Thing to know: Losing Wes Welker would make things difficult in the coming weeks, but he appears to be ok
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.