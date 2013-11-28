NFL QUARTERBACK POWER RANKINGS: Where All 32 Starters Stand Right Now

Tom Brady has had a hectic year.

He freaked out at his receivers, berated a ref, and confronted criticism that he’s washed up.

But now, for the first time in 2013, he’s in the top-10 of our power rankings.

Our rating is a composite of three advanced stats: defence-adjusted yards (DYAR), total QB rating (QBR), and win probability added (WPA). Each stat accounts for one-third of the rating.

UNRANKED: Matt Flynn, Green Bay Packers*

Team record: 5-5-1

Thing to know: The last time he started for the Packers he had the greatest passing game in franchise history.

*Not enough data to make a ranking.

31. Geno Smith, New York Jets (previously 31st)

Team record: 5-6

DYAR: 41st

QBR: 39th

WPA: 42nd

Thing to know: He hasn't thrown a touchdown since October 20th.

30. Brandon Weeden, Cleveland Browns (previously unranked)

Team record: 4-7

DYAR: 39th

QBR: 38th

WPA: 41st

Thing to know: Geno Smith took over his 'worst QB in the league' title during Jason Campbell's spell. Will Weeden take back the crown?

29. Eli Manning, New York Giants (previously 29th)

Team record: 4-7

DYAR: 35th

QBR: 32nd

WPA: 43th

Thing to know: Safe to say this is his worst year ever.

28. Chad Henne, Jacksonville Jaguars (previously 30th)

Team record: 2-9

DYAR: 38th

QBR: 37th

WPA: 34th

Thing to know: He played against the hardest schedule in the league through the first 10 weeks, so expect his numbers to improve in December.

27. Case Keenum, Houston Texans (previously 23rd)

Team record: 2-9

DYAR: 25th

QBR: 34th

WPA: 44th

Thing to know: He had his worst game of the season against the league-worst Jaguars.

26. Kellen Clemens, St. Louis Rams (previously 28th)

Team record: 5-6

DYAR: 32nd

QBR: 30th

WPA: 32nd

Thing to know: He has scored 80 points in the last two games. 80.

25. Joe Flacco, Baltimore Ravens (previously 21st)

Team record: 5-6

DYAR: 36th

QBR: 23rd

WPA: 23rd

Thing to know: He could get some help if Dennis Pitta comes back in the next few weeks.

24. Christian Ponder, Minnesota Vikings (previously 17th)

Team record: 2-8-1

DYAR: 27th

QBR: 19th

WPA: 31st

Thing to know: He has the best completion percentage of his career this year.

23. Robert Griffin III, Washington Redskins (previously 16th)

Team record: 3-8

DYAR: 34th

QBR: 31st

WPA: 21st

Thing to know: The Rams might have won that trade afterall.

22. Ryan Tannehill, Miami Dolphins (previously 22nd)

Team record: 5-6

DYAR: 31st

QBR: 29th

WPA: 22nd

Thing to know: He's finally connecting with Mike Wallace.

21. E.J. Manuel, Buffalo Bills (previously 18th)

Team record: 4-7

DYAR: 28th

QBR: 27th

WPA: 23rd

Thing to know: He has a soft schedule until Miami and New England in late December.

20. Mike Glennon, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (previously 20th)

Team record: 3-8

DYAR: 18th

QBR: 22nd

WPA: 35th

Thing to know: The Bucs might stick with him in 2014 if he finishes strong.

19. Carson Palmer, Arizona Cardinals (previously 26th)

Team record: 7-4

DYAR: 19th

QBR: 26th

WPA: 30th

Thing to know: He's out here lighting worlds on fire. He has 700+ yards and 4 TDs in his last two games.

18. Matt McGloin, Oakland Raiders (previously unranked)

Team record: 4-7

DYAR: 22nd

QBR: 12th

WPA: 26th

Thing to know: He earned one more start after a decent performance against a tough defence.

17. Alex Smith, Kansas City Chiefs (previously 19th)

Team record: 9-2

DYAR: 21st

QBR: 24th

WPA: 18th

Thing to know: He's on the verge of a three-game losing streak with Denver awaiting in Week 13.

16. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tennessee Titans (previously 24th)

Team record: 5-6

DYAR: 20th

QBR: 14th

WPA: 24th

Thing to know: He has his team in the playoffs, for now.

15. Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals (previously 15th)

Team record: 7-4

DYAR: 22nd

QBR: 21st

WPA: 15th

Thing to know: He has a tricky December. San Diego, Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, and Baltimore are on the schedule.

14. Colin Kaepernick, San Francisco 49ers (previously 14th)

Team record: 7-4

DYAR: 16th

QBR: 7th

WPA: 20th

Thing to know: His 3-TD, 235-yard performance in D.C. was his best game since Week One.

13. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers (previously 13th)

Team record: 5-6

DYAR: 10th

QBR: 20th

WPA: 14th

Thing to know: He has 7 TDs and 1 INT during Pittsburgh's three-game winning streak.

12. Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers (previously 10th)

Team record: 8-3

DYAR: 12th

QBR: 18th

WPA: 9th

Thing to know: He has been inaccurate lately, completing just 50% of his passes in two out of three games.

11. Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts (previously 9th)

Team record: 7-4

DYAR: 14th

QBR: 10th

WPA: 8th

Thing to know: He has four INTs since Reggie Wayne got hurt.

10. Josh McCown, Chicago Bears (previously 12th)

Team record: 6-5

DYAR: 15th

QBR: 1st

WPA: 7th

Thing to know: He threw his first INT, but still completed 75% of his passes in a blowout loss to St. Louis.

9. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (previously 7th)

Team record: 10-1

DYAR: 9th

QBR: 9th

WPA: 10th

Thing to know: He might have to win a few shootouts with his secondary in tatters.

8. Tom Brady, New England Patriots (previously 11th)

Team record: 8-3

DYAR: 11th

QBR: 16th

WPA: 6th

Thing to know: He's in the top-10 for the first time all year.

7. Tony Romo, Dallas Cowboys (previously 8th)

Team record: 6-5

DYAR: 7th

QBR: 15th

WPA: 13th

Thing to know: He's on the cover of Sports Illustrated!

6. Nick Foles, Philadelphia Eagles (previously 6th)

Team record: 6-5

DYAR: 8th

QBR: 3rd

WPA: 12th

Thing to know: He was officially named the starter over Michael Vick, finally.

5. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons (previously 5th)

Team record: 2-9

DYAR: 4th

QBR: 8th

WPA: 11th

Thing to know: He actually did well to complete 75% of his passes against a tough Saints defence.

4. Matt Stafford, Detroit Lions (previously 4th)

Team record: 6-5

DYAR: 5th

QBR: 12th

WPA: 4th

Thing to know: He has eight INTs in his last four games. He could fall out of the top-five next week.

3. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints (previously 2nd)

Team record: 9-2

DYAR: 2nd

QBR: 5th

WPA: 3rd

Thing to know: He will probably put up big stats against Seattle's suspension-hit secondary.

2. Philip Rivers, San Diego Chargers (previously 3rd)

Team record: 5-6

DYAR: 3rd

QBR: 4th

WPA: 2nd

Thing to know: He went HAM after beating the Chiefs. He's the best.

1. Peyton Manning, Denver Broncos (previously 1st)

Team record: 9-2

DYAR: 1st

QBR: 2nd

WPA: 1st

Thing to know: His struggles in cold weather are more complicated than they seem.

