NFL QUARTERBACK POWER RANKINGS: Where All 32 Starters Stand Right Now

Tom Brady has had a hectic year.

He freaked out at his receivers, berated a ref, and confronted criticism that he’s washed up.

But now, for the first time in 2013, he’s in the top-10 of our power rankings.

Our rating is a composite of three advanced stats: defence-adjusted yards (DYAR), total QB rating (QBR), and win probability added (WPA). Each stat accounts for one-third of the rating.

