NFL QUARTERBACK POWER RANKINGS: Where All 32 Starters Stand Right Now

Tom Brady has had a hectic year.
He freaked out at his receivers, berated a ref, and confronted criticism that he’s washed up.
But now, for the first time in 2013, he’s in the top-10 of our power rankings.
Our rating is a composite of three advanced stats: defence-adjusted yards (DYAR), total QB rating (QBR), and win probability added (WPA). Each stat accounts for one-third of the rating.
Team record: 5-5-1
Thing to know: The last time he started for the Packers he had the greatest passing game in franchise history.
*Not enough data to make a ranking.
Team record: 5-6
DYAR: 41st
QBR: 39th
WPA: 42nd
Thing to know: He hasn't thrown a touchdown since October 20th.
Team record: 4-7
DYAR: 39th
QBR: 38th
WPA: 41st
Thing to know: Geno Smith took over his 'worst QB in the league' title during Jason Campbell's spell. Will Weeden take back the crown?
Team record: 4-7
DYAR: 35th
QBR: 32nd
WPA: 43th
Thing to know: Safe to say this is his worst year ever.
Team record: 2-9
DYAR: 38th
QBR: 37th
WPA: 34th
Thing to know: He played against the hardest schedule in the league through the first 10 weeks, so expect his numbers to improve in December.
Team record: 2-9
DYAR: 25th
QBR: 34th
WPA: 44th
Thing to know: He had his worst game of the season against the league-worst Jaguars.
Team record: 5-6
DYAR: 32nd
QBR: 30th
WPA: 32nd
Thing to know: He has scored 80 points in the last two games. 80.
Team record: 5-6
DYAR: 36th
QBR: 23rd
WPA: 23rd
Thing to know: He could get some help if Dennis Pitta comes back in the next few weeks.
Team record: 2-8-1
DYAR: 27th
QBR: 19th
WPA: 31st
Thing to know: He has the best completion percentage of his career this year.
Team record: 3-8
DYAR: 34th
QBR: 31st
WPA: 21st
Thing to know: The Rams might have won that trade afterall.
Team record: 5-6
DYAR: 31st
QBR: 29th
WPA: 22nd
Thing to know: He's finally connecting with Mike Wallace.
Team record: 4-7
DYAR: 28th
QBR: 27th
WPA: 23rd
Thing to know: He has a soft schedule until Miami and New England in late December.
Team record: 3-8
DYAR: 18th
QBR: 22nd
WPA: 35th
Thing to know: The Bucs might stick with him in 2014 if he finishes strong.
Team record: 7-4
DYAR: 19th
QBR: 26th
WPA: 30th
Thing to know: He's out here lighting worlds on fire. He has 700+ yards and 4 TDs in his last two games.
Team record: 4-7
DYAR: 22nd
QBR: 12th
WPA: 26th
Thing to know: He earned one more start after a decent performance against a tough defence.
Team record: 9-2
DYAR: 21st
QBR: 24th
WPA: 18th
Thing to know: He's on the verge of a three-game losing streak with Denver awaiting in Week 13.
Team record: 5-6
DYAR: 20th
QBR: 14th
WPA: 24th
Thing to know: He has his team in the playoffs, for now.
Team record: 7-4
DYAR: 22nd
QBR: 21st
WPA: 15th
Thing to know: He has a tricky December. San Diego, Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, and Baltimore are on the schedule.
Team record: 7-4
DYAR: 16th
QBR: 7th
WPA: 20th
Thing to know: His 3-TD, 235-yard performance in D.C. was his best game since Week One.
Team record: 5-6
DYAR: 10th
QBR: 20th
WPA: 14th
Thing to know: He has 7 TDs and 1 INT during Pittsburgh's three-game winning streak.
Team record: 8-3
DYAR: 12th
QBR: 18th
WPA: 9th
Thing to know: He has been inaccurate lately, completing just 50% of his passes in two out of three games.
Team record: 7-4
DYAR: 14th
QBR: 10th
WPA: 8th
Thing to know: He has four INTs since Reggie Wayne got hurt.
Team record: 6-5
DYAR: 15th
QBR: 1st
WPA: 7th
Thing to know: He threw his first INT, but still completed 75% of his passes in a blowout loss to St. Louis.
Team record: 10-1
DYAR: 9th
QBR: 9th
WPA: 10th
Thing to know: He might have to win a few shootouts with his secondary in tatters.
Team record: 8-3
DYAR: 11th
QBR: 16th
WPA: 6th
Thing to know: He's in the top-10 for the first time all year.
Team record: 6-5
DYAR: 7th
QBR: 15th
WPA: 13th
Thing to know: He's on the cover of Sports Illustrated!
Team record: 6-5
DYAR: 8th
QBR: 3rd
WPA: 12th
Thing to know: He was officially named the starter over Michael Vick, finally.
Team record: 2-9
DYAR: 4th
QBR: 8th
WPA: 11th
Thing to know: He actually did well to complete 75% of his passes against a tough Saints defence.
Team record: 6-5
DYAR: 5th
QBR: 12th
WPA: 4th
Thing to know: He has eight INTs in his last four games. He could fall out of the top-five next week.
Team record: 9-2
DYAR: 2nd
QBR: 5th
WPA: 3rd
Thing to know: He will probably put up big stats against Seattle's suspension-hit secondary.
Team record: 5-6
DYAR: 3rd
QBR: 4th
WPA: 2nd
Thing to know: He went HAM after beating the Chiefs. He's the best.
Team record: 9-2
DYAR: 1st
QBR: 2nd
WPA: 1st
Thing to know: His struggles in cold weather are more complicated than they seem.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.