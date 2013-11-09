NFL QUARTERBACK POWER RANKINGS: Where All 32 Starters Stand Right Now

Nick Foles’ epic performance saw him shoot up our QB power rankings this week.
Elsewhere, Alex Smith and Terrelle Pryor took tumbles.
Our rating is a composite of three advanced stats: defence-adjusted yards (DYAR), total QB rating (QBR), and win probability added (WPA). Each stat accounts for one-third of the rating.
Team record: 5-3
Thing to know: He averaged just 6.0 yards per attempt in back-up duty last week.
*Not enough data to create a ranking.
Team record: 2-6
Thing to know: These last eight games are Keenum's audition for the starting job next year.
*Not enough data to create a ranking.
Team record: 4-4
DYAR: 34th
QBR: 32nd
WPA: 42nd
Thing to know: He has a winnable game to put the Cardinals in the playoff race against Houston this week.
Team record: 3-6
DYAR: 34th*
QBR: 33rd*
WPA: 34th
Thing to know: He had the best game of his season in a heartbreaker against Tennessee last week.
*Not enough attempts to officially qualify.
Team record: 5-4
DYAR: 37th
QBR: 34th
WPA: 27th
Thing to know: The Jets might be a little smokey-and-mirrors-y right now.
Team record: 3-5
DYAR: 37th
QBR: 25th
WPA: 25th
Thing to know: He's plummeting after a 49-9 loss to the Eagles.
Team record: 0-8
DYAR: 33rd
QBR: 35th
WPA: 30th
Thing to know: He faces Tennessee's vaunted secondary after a bye this week.
Team record: 4-4
DYAR: 32nd
QBR: 30th
WPA: 29th
Thing to know: He completed 70% of his passes for the first time all year against Cincy.
Team record: 2-6
DYAR: 27th
QBR: 29th
WPA: 33rd
Thing to know: He needs a huge second half to avoid the worst year of his career.
Team record: 0-8
DYAR: 18th
QBR: 28th
WPA: 40th
Thing to know: The coolest pass from a Bucs player last week was actually from the running back.
Team record: 2-7
DYAR: 29th
QBR: 19th
WPA: 27th
Thing to know: He will probably miss some time with an injured shoulder.
Team record: 3-6
DYAR: 22nd
QBR: 27th
WPA: 26th
Thing to know: It's his first start since Week 5 against the Bengals.
Team record: 3-5
DYAR: 25th
QBR: 20th
WPA: 21st
Thing to know: The Ravens are in real danger of missing the playoffs after a bad loss in Cleveland.
Team record: 9-0
DYAR: 20th
QBR: 24th
WPA: 22nd
Thing to know: We're still sceptical.
Team record: 3-6
DYAR: 26th
QBR: 26th
WPA: 17th
Thing to know: He can't seem to string two good games together.
Team record: 4-5
DYAR: 16th
QBR: 13th
WPA: 28th
Thing to know: He's out here looking like Brian Hoyer with this team.
Team record: 2-6
DYAR: 17th
QBR: 23rd
WPA: 20th
Thing to know: The offence wasn't the issue last week. Pittsburgh had its worst defensive game in franchise history.
Team record: 4-4
DYAR: 21st
QBR: 11th
WPA: 13rd
Thing to know: He's regressing to the mean after an incredible first month.
Team record: 7-2
DYAR: 19th
QBR: 17th
WPA: 10th
Thing to know: In his first game since the swollen hand incident, he dropped 400+ yards.
Team record: 5-3
DYAR: 13th
QBR: 9th
WPA: 18th
Thing to know: He's back way earlier than expected.
Team record: 5-3
DYAR: 15th
QBR: 15th
WPA: 14th
Thing to know: This week against San Francisco is a massive game for Cam -- who has looked great since September.
Team record: 8-1
DYAR: 14th
QBR: 18th
WPA: 12th
Thing to know: Now his Pro Bowl center is hurt. The injury situation is becoming untenable.
Team record: 6-3
DYAR: 12th
QBR: 14th
WPA: 8th
Thing to know: He has quietly thrown a ton of picks. He's at 10 through nine games.
Team record: 4-5
DYAR: 8th
QBR: 2nd
WPA: 16th
Thing to know: He had one of the best games ever.
Team record: 6-2
DYAR: 11th
QBR: 4th
WPA: 9th
Thing to know: He has thrown just one pick since September.
Team record: 6-2
DYAR: 9th
QBR: 5th
WPA: 7th
Thing to know: He isn't going to put up massive stats now that Reggie Wayne is out.
Team record: 5-4
DYAR: 7th
QBR: 12th
WPA: 11th
Thing to know: Dallas has basically abandoned the running game. It's all on Romo now.
Team record: 2-6
DYAR: 5th
QBR: 8th
WPA: 5th
Thing to know: He threw just seven Incompletions, but three of them were picks last week.
Team record: 5-3
DYAR: 4th
QBR: 10th
WPA: 2nd
Thing to know: He has a chance to win the NFC Central now that Aaron Rodgers is hurt.
Team record: 6-2
DYAR: 3rd
QBR: 7th
WPA: 6th
Thing to know: His numbers were good, but he got harassed by the Jets' front-seven.
Team record: 4-4
DYAR: 2nd
QBR: 3rd
WPA: 3rd
Thing to know: He had his lowest completion percentage since Week One in a bad loss to Washington.
Team record: 7-1
DYAR: 1st
QBR: 1st
WPA: 1st
Thing to know: He got to rest his two sprained ankles during the bye.
