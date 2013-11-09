NFL QUARTERBACK POWER RANKINGS: Where All 32 Starters Stand Right Now

Tony Manfred
Jay cutlerAP Images

Nick Foles’ epic performance saw him shoot up our QB power rankings this week.

Elsewhere, Alex Smith and Terrelle Pryor took tumbles.

Our rating is a composite of three advanced stats: defence-adjusted yards (DYAR), total QB rating (QBR), and win probability added (WPA). Each stat accounts for one-third of the rating.

UNRANKED: Seneca Wallace, Green Bay Packers*

Team record: 5-3

Thing to know: He averaged just 6.0 yards per attempt in back-up duty last week.

*Not enough data to create a ranking.

UNRANKED: Case Keenum, Houston Texans*

Team record: 2-6

Thing to know: These last eight games are Keenum's audition for the starting job next year.

*Not enough data to create a ranking.

30. Carson Palmer, Arizona Cardinals (previously 27th)

Team record: 4-4

DYAR: 34th

QBR: 32nd

WPA: 42nd

Thing to know: He has a winnable game to put the Cardinals in the playoff race against Houston this week.

29. Kellen Clemens, St. Louis Rams (previously unranked)

Team record: 3-6

DYAR: 34th*

QBR: 33rd*

WPA: 34th

Thing to know: He had the best game of his season in a heartbreaker against Tennessee last week.

*Not enough attempts to officially qualify.

28. Geno Smith, New York Jets (previously 26th)

Team record: 5-4

DYAR: 37th

QBR: 34th

WPA: 27th

Thing to know: The Jets might be a little smokey-and-mirrors-y right now.

27. Terrelle Pryor, Oakland Raiders (previously 20th)

Team record: 3-5

DYAR: 37th

QBR: 25th

WPA: 25th

Thing to know: He's plummeting after a 49-9 loss to the Eagles.

26. Chad Henne, Jacksonville Jaguars (previously 24th)

Team record: 0-8

DYAR: 33rd

QBR: 35th

WPA: 30th

Thing to know: He faces Tennessee's vaunted secondary after a bye this week.

25. Ryan Tannehill, Miami Dolphins (previously 23rd)

Team record: 4-4

DYAR: 32nd

QBR: 30th

WPA: 29th

Thing to know: He completed 70% of his passes for the first time all year against Cincy.

24. Eli Manning, New York Giants (previously 22nd)

Team record: 2-6

DYAR: 27th

QBR: 29th

WPA: 33rd

Thing to know: He needs a huge second half to avoid the worst year of his career.

23. Mike Glennon, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (previously 25th)

Team record: 0-8

DYAR: 18th

QBR: 28th

WPA: 40th

Thing to know: The coolest pass from a Bucs player last week was actually from the running back.

22. Christian Ponder, Minnesota Vikings (previously 21st)

Team record: 2-7

DYAR: 29th

QBR: 19th

WPA: 27th

Thing to know: He will probably miss some time with an injured shoulder.

21. E.J. Manuel, Buffalo Bills (previously unranked)

Team record: 3-6

DYAR: 22nd

QBR: 27th

WPA: 26th

Thing to know: It's his first start since Week 5 against the Bengals.

20. Joe Flacco, Baltimore Ravens (previously 18th)

Team record: 3-5

DYAR: 25th

QBR: 20th

WPA: 21st

Thing to know: The Ravens are in real danger of missing the playoffs after a bad loss in Cleveland.

19. Alex Smith, Kansas City Chiefs (previously 15th)

Team record: 9-0

DYAR: 20th

QBR: 24th

WPA: 22nd

Thing to know: We're still sceptical.

18. Robert Griffin III, Washington Redskins (previously 19th)

Team record: 3-6

DYAR: 26th

QBR: 26th

WPA: 17th

Thing to know: He can't seem to string two good games together.

17. Jason Campbell, Cleveland Browns (previously unranked)

Team record: 4-5

DYAR: 16th

QBR: 13th

WPA: 28th

Thing to know: He's out here looking like Brian Hoyer with this team.

16. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers (previously 16th)

Team record: 2-6

DYAR: 17th

QBR: 23rd

WPA: 20th

Thing to know: The offence wasn't the issue last week. Pittsburgh had its worst defensive game in franchise history.

15. Jake Locker, Tennessee Titans (previously 11th)

Team record: 4-4

DYAR: 21st

QBR: 11th

WPA: 13rd

Thing to know: He's regressing to the mean after an incredible first month.

14. Tom Brady, New England Patriots (previously 17th)

Team record: 7-2

DYAR: 19th

QBR: 17th

WPA: 10th

Thing to know: In his first game since the swollen hand incident, he dropped 400+ yards.

13. Jay Cutler, Chicago Bears (previously unranked)

Team record: 5-3

DYAR: 13th

QBR: 9th

WPA: 18th

Thing to know: He's back way earlier than expected.

12. Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers (previously 13th)

Team record: 5-3

DYAR: 15th

QBR: 15th

WPA: 14th

Thing to know: This week against San Francisco is a massive game for Cam -- who has looked great since September.

11. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (previously 12th)

Team record: 8-1

DYAR: 14th

QBR: 18th

WPA: 12th

Thing to know: Now his Pro Bowl center is hurt. The injury situation is becoming untenable.

10. Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals (previously 7th)

Team record: 6-3

DYAR: 12th

QBR: 14th

WPA: 8th

Thing to know: He has quietly thrown a ton of picks. He's at 10 through nine games.

9. Nick Foles, Philadelphia Eagles (previously 14th)

Team record: 4-5

DYAR: 8th

QBR: 2nd

WPA: 16th

Thing to know: He had one of the best games ever.

8. Colin Kaepernick, San Francisco 49ers (previously 8th)

Team record: 6-2

DYAR: 11th

QBR: 4th

WPA: 9th

Thing to know: He has thrown just one pick since September.

7. Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts (previously 10th)

Team record: 6-2

DYAR: 9th

QBR: 5th

WPA: 7th

Thing to know: He isn't going to put up massive stats now that Reggie Wayne is out.

6. Tony Romo, Dallas Cowboys (previously 9th)

Team record: 5-4

DYAR: 7th

QBR: 12th

WPA: 11th

Thing to know: Dallas has basically abandoned the running game. It's all on Romo now.

5. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons (previously 6th)

Team record: 2-6

DYAR: 5th

QBR: 8th

WPA: 5th

Thing to know: He threw just seven Incompletions, but three of them were picks last week.

4. Matt Stafford, Detroit Lions (previously 5th)

Team record: 5-3

DYAR: 4th

QBR: 10th

WPA: 2nd

Thing to know: He has a chance to win the NFC Central now that Aaron Rodgers is hurt.

3. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints (previously 3rd)

Team record: 6-2

DYAR: 3rd

QBR: 7th

WPA: 6th

Thing to know: His numbers were good, but he got harassed by the Jets' front-seven.

2. Philip Rivers, San Diego Chargers (previously 2nd)

Team record: 4-4

DYAR: 2nd

QBR: 3rd

WPA: 3rd

Thing to know: He had his lowest completion percentage since Week One in a bad loss to Washington.

1. Peyton Manning, Denver Broncos (previously 1st)

Team record: 7-1

DYAR: 1st

QBR: 1st

WPA: 1st

Thing to know: He got to rest his two sprained ankles during the bye.

Now see the bigger picture

NFL Power Rankings, Week 10 >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.