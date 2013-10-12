NFL QUARTERBACK POWER RANKINGS: Where All 32 Starters Stand Right Now

A few quarterbacks are creeping up the board as we head toward the meat of the NFL season.
Andrew Luck and Russell Wilson both made nice leaps in our QB power rankings this week.
Our rating is a composite of three advanced stats: defence-adjusted yards above replacement (DYAR), total QB rating (QBR), and win probability added (WPA). Each stat accounts for one-third of the rating.
Team record: 2-3
Thing to know: Foles is starting for an injured Michael Vick. He was 16 for 25 for 197 yards and 2 TDs as a back-up in last week's win over the New York Giants
*Not enough data to create a ranking.
Team record: 2-3
Thing to know: He's starting for an injured E.J. Manuel. He has yet to take a snap this year.
*Not enough data to create a ranking.
Team record: 0-4
DYAR: 29th*
QBR: 31st*
WPA: 36th*
Thing to know: This week against Philly is his first game since Josh Freeman officially left the team.
*Only one game worth of stats.
Team record: 3-2
DYAR: 34th
QBR: 33rd
WPA: 30th
Thing to know: He reclaims the starting job after Brian Hoyer's injury, and he has a brutal schedule ahead of him.
Team record: 0-6
DYAR: 33rd
QBR: 29th
WPA: 32nd
Thing to know: He already had as many INTs as he did all of last year.
Team record: 3-2
DYAR: 32nd
QBR: 25th
WPA: 34th
Thing to know: His defence is so good that even his terrible game (6.3 yards per attempt, 3 INTs) was good enough to beat Carolina.
Team record: 2-3
DYAR: 30th
QBR: 28th
WPA: 31st
Thing to know: He might get replaced by T.J. Yates.
Team record: 0-5
DYAR: 31st
QBR: 34th
WPA: 25th
Thing to know: He's actually a huge improvement over Blaine Gabbert, who's out injured.
Team record: 1-3
DYAR: 29th
QBR: 30th
WPA: 26th
Thing to know: He threw one costly pick in the red zone, and was otherwise manhandled by Arizona's secondary.
Team record: 1-3
DYAR: 18th
QBR: 31st
WPA: 33rd
Thing to know: Nothing. He had a bye.
Team record: 3-2
DYAR: 22nd
QBR: 26th
WPA: 27th
Thing to know: He was a considerable step down from Jake Locker.
Team record: 3-2
DYAR: 28th
QBR: 20th
WPA: 22nd
Thing to know: Baltimore's offence finally got some balance back after barely running the ball against Buffalo, and it helped Flacco's efficiency immensely.
Team record: 1-3
DYAR: 19th
QBR: 16th
WPA: 19th
Thing to know: He's (surprisingly) playing over the injured Christian Ponder and Josh Freeman.
Team record: 3-2
DYAR: 25th
QBR: 21st
WPA: 21st
Thing to know: He followed up the worst game of his life against Tennessee with an incredible fourth-quarter comeback against Atlanta.
Team record: 2-3
DYAR: 15th
QBR: 24th
WPA: 24th
Thing to know: He played the Jaguars last week, so judge his rise accordingly.
Team record: 0-4
DYAR: 16th
QBR: 27th
WPA: 23rd
Thing to know: Nothing. He had a bye.
Team record: 3-2
DYAR: 24th
QBR: 15th
WPA: 17th
Thing to know: He kept Tom Brady off the field by completing 74% of his passes in a huge win against New England.
Team record: 4-1
DYAR: 19th
QBR: 17th
WPA: 16th
Thing to know: He was under duress all day, and had his worst game of the year as a result.
Team record: 3-2
DYAR: 17th
QBR: 14th
WPA: 3rd
Thing to know: He bounced back from his rough game against New Orleans, but a bunch of drops let him down last week.
Team record: 5-0
DYAR: 13th
QBR: 16th
WPA: 18th
Thing to know: He's quietly coming back to earth after a great start. He has three INTs in his last two games.
Team record: 2-3
DYAR: 17th
QBR: 14th
WPA: 14th
Thing to know: His surprisingly solid play is the reason Matt Flynn got cut. It's his team now.
Team record: 3-2
DYAR: 14th
QBR: 11th
WPA: 10th
Thing to know: San Francisco is really dialling back its aggressiveness on offence, and winning.
Team record: 4-1
DYAR: 11th
QBR: 13th
WPA: 11th
Thing to know: Wilson has been the lone bright spot for Seattle's offence the last two weeks.
Team record: 3-2
DYAR: 8th
QBR: 12th
WPA: 12th
Thing to know: He's a totally different QB without Calvin Johnson.
Team record: 4-2
DYAR: 9th
QBR: 8th
WPA: 4th
Thing to know: Good Cutler showed up against the Giants, while Bad Cutler showed up against the Saints.
Team record: 4-1
DYAR: 7th
QBR: 4th
WPA: 7th
Thing to know: He made some bonkers throws in his team's signature win over Seattle.
Team record: 2-3
DYAR: 5th
QBR: 7th
WPA: 15th
Thing to know: He had the game of his life against Denver, only to throw a costly pick at the end.
Team record: 2-2
DYAR: 6th
QBR: 10th
WPA: 8th
Thing to know: He only has two TD passes since his Week 2 outburst against Washington.
Team record: 2-3
DYAR: 2nd
QBR: 2nd
WPA: 6th
Thing to know: He had his first bad game of the year, which is a worrying sign considering his inconsistency the last few years.
Team record: 1-4
DYAR: 3rd
QBR: 5th
WPA: 3rd
Thing to know: The Falcons issues aren't his fault. The stats love him, despite the awful record.
Team record: 5-0
DYAR: 4th
QBR: 3rd
WPA: 2nd
Thing to know: He continues to be overshadowed by a) Peyton Manning, and b) the shockingly good performance of his own defence.
Team record: 5-0
DYAR: 1st
QBR: 1st
WPA: 1st
Thing to know: He's destroying everything in his path, going so far as to trick his teammates while scoring TDs.
