NFL QUARTERBACK POWER RANKINGS: Where All 32 Starters Stand Right Now

Tony Manfred
Andrew luck indianapolis coltsMike Ehrmann/Getty Images

A few quarterbacks are creeping up the board as we head toward the meat of the NFL season.
Andrew Luck and Russell Wilson both made nice leaps in our QB power rankings this week.

Our rating is a composite of three advanced stats: defence-adjusted yards above replacement (DYAR), total QB rating (QBR), and win probability added (WPA). Each stat accounts for one-third of the rating.

UNRANKED: Nick Foles, Philadelphia Eagles (previously unranked)*

Team record: 2-3

Thing to know: Foles is starting for an injured Michael Vick. He was 16 for 25 for 197 yards and 2 TDs as a back-up in last week's win over the New York Giants

*Not enough data to create a ranking.

UNRANKED: Thad Lewis, Buffalo Bills (previously unranked)*

Team record: 2-3

Thing to know: He's starting for an injured E.J. Manuel. He has yet to take a snap this year.

*Not enough data to create a ranking.

30. Mike Glennon, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (previously 30th)

Team record: 0-4

DYAR: 29th*

QBR: 31st*

WPA: 36th*

Thing to know: This week against Philly is his first game since Josh Freeman officially left the team.

*Only one game worth of stats.

29. Brandon Weeden, Cleveland Browns (previously 31st)

Team record: 3-2

DYAR: 34th

QBR: 33rd

WPA: 30th

Thing to know: He reclaims the starting job after Brian Hoyer's injury, and he has a brutal schedule ahead of him.

28. Eli Manning, New York Giants (previously 28th)

Team record: 0-6

DYAR: 33rd

QBR: 29th

WPA: 32nd

Thing to know: He already had as many INTs as he did all of last year.

27. Carson Palmer, Arizona Cardinals (previously 27th)

Team record: 3-2

DYAR: 32nd

QBR: 25th

WPA: 34th

Thing to know: His defence is so good that even his terrible game (6.3 yards per attempt, 3 INTs) was good enough to beat Carolina.

26. Matt Schaub, Houston Texans (previously 22nd)

Team record: 2-3

DYAR: 30th

QBR: 28th

WPA: 31st

Thing to know: He might get replaced by T.J. Yates.

25. Chad Henne, Jacksonville Jaguars (previously unranked)

Team record: 0-5

DYAR: 31st

QBR: 34th

WPA: 25th

Thing to know: He's actually a huge improvement over Blaine Gabbert, who's out injured.

24. Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers (previously 17th)

Team record: 1-3

DYAR: 29th

QBR: 30th

WPA: 26th

Thing to know: He threw one costly pick in the red zone, and was otherwise manhandled by Arizona's secondary.

23. Robert Griffin III, Washington Redskins (previously 23th)

Team record: 1-3

DYAR: 18th

QBR: 31st

WPA: 33rd

Thing to know: Nothing. He had a bye.

22. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tennessee Titans (previously unranked)

Team record: 3-2

DYAR: 22nd

QBR: 26th

WPA: 27th

Thing to know: He was a considerable step down from Jake Locker.

21. Joe Flacco, Baltimore Ravens (previously 26th)

Team record: 3-2

DYAR: 28th

QBR: 20th

WPA: 22nd

Thing to know: Baltimore's offence finally got some balance back after barely running the ball against Buffalo, and it helped Flacco's efficiency immensely.

20. Matt Cassel, Minnesota Vikings (previously unranked)

Team record: 1-3

DYAR: 19th

QBR: 16th

WPA: 19th

Thing to know: He's (surprisingly) playing over the injured Christian Ponder and Josh Freeman.

19. Geno Smith, New York Jets (previously 29th)

Team record: 3-2

DYAR: 25th

QBR: 21st

WPA: 21st

Thing to know: He followed up the worst game of his life against Tennessee with an incredible fourth-quarter comeback against Atlanta.

18. Sam Bradford, St. Louis Rams (previously 24th)

Team record: 2-3

DYAR: 15th

QBR: 24th

WPA: 24th

Thing to know: He played the Jaguars last week, so judge his rise accordingly.

17. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers (previously 20th)

Team record: 0-4

DYAR: 16th

QBR: 27th

WPA: 23rd

Thing to know: Nothing. He had a bye.

16. Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals (previously 19th)

Team record: 3-2

DYAR: 24th

QBR: 15th

WPA: 17th

Thing to know: He kept Tom Brady off the field by completing 74% of his passes in a huge win against New England.

15. Tom Brady, New England Patriots (previously 8th)

Team record: 4-1

DYAR: 19th

QBR: 17th

WPA: 16th

Thing to know: He was under duress all day, and had his worst game of the year as a result.

14. Ryan Tannehill, Miami Dolphins (previously 14th)

Team record: 3-2

DYAR: 17th

QBR: 14th

WPA: 3rd

Thing to know: He bounced back from his rough game against New Orleans, but a bunch of drops let him down last week.

13. Alex Smith, Kansas City Chiefs (previously 13th)

Team record: 5-0

DYAR: 13th

QBR: 16th

WPA: 18th

Thing to know: He's quietly coming back to earth after a great start. He has three INTs in his last two games.

12. Terrelle Pryor, Oakland Raiders (previously 18th)

Team record: 2-3

DYAR: 17th

QBR: 14th

WPA: 14th

Thing to know: His surprisingly solid play is the reason Matt Flynn got cut. It's his team now.

11. Colin Kaepernick, San Francisco 49ers (previously 15th)

Team record: 3-2

DYAR: 14th

QBR: 11th

WPA: 10th

Thing to know: San Francisco is really dialling back its aggressiveness on offence, and winning.

10. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (previously 16th)

Team record: 4-1

DYAR: 11th

QBR: 13th

WPA: 11th

Thing to know: Wilson has been the lone bright spot for Seattle's offence the last two weeks.

9. Matt Stafford, Detroit Lions (previously 7th)

Team record: 3-2

DYAR: 8th

QBR: 12th

WPA: 12th

Thing to know: He's a totally different QB without Calvin Johnson.

8. Jay Cutler, Chicago Bears (previously 10th)

Team record: 4-2

DYAR: 9th

QBR: 8th

WPA: 4th

Thing to know: Good Cutler showed up against the Giants, while Bad Cutler showed up against the Saints.

7. Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts (previously 9th)

Team record: 4-1

DYAR: 7th

QBR: 4th

WPA: 7th

Thing to know: He made some bonkers throws in his team's signature win over Seattle.

6. Tony Romo, Dallas Cowboys (previously 11th)

Team record: 2-3

DYAR: 5th

QBR: 7th

WPA: 15th

Thing to know: He had the game of his life against Denver, only to throw a costly pick at the end.

5. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (previously 5th)

Team record: 2-2

DYAR: 6th

QBR: 10th

WPA: 8th

Thing to know: He only has two TD passes since his Week 2 outburst against Washington.

4. Philip Rivers, San Diego Chargers (previously 2nd)

Team record: 2-3

DYAR: 2nd

QBR: 2nd

WPA: 6th

Thing to know: He had his first bad game of the year, which is a worrying sign considering his inconsistency the last few years.

3. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons (previously 3rd)

Team record: 1-4

DYAR: 3rd

QBR: 5th

WPA: 3rd

Thing to know: The Falcons issues aren't his fault. The stats love him, despite the awful record.

2. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints (previously 3rd)

Team record: 5-0

DYAR: 4th

QBR: 3rd

WPA: 2nd

Thing to know: He continues to be overshadowed by a) Peyton Manning, and b) the shockingly good performance of his own defence.

1. Peyton Manning, Denver Broncos (previously 1st)

Team record: 5-0

DYAR: 1st

QBR: 1st

WPA: 1st

Thing to know: He's destroying everything in his path, going so far as to trick his teammates while scoring TDs.

