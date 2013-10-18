NFL QUARTERBACK POWER RANKINGS: Where All 32 Starters Stand Right Now

Let’s cut to the chase, Nick Foles is insanely high on this week’s list.
Our rating is a composite of three advanced stats: defence-adjusted yards above replacement (DYAR), total QB rating (QBR), and win probability added (WPA). Each stat accounts for one-third of the rating.
It’s not our fault that Nick Foles is so high. Small sample size. Blame maths.
Team record: 2-4
Thing to know: It's his first start of the year.
*Not enough data to create a ranking.
Team record: 2-4
Thing to know: He played decently in his first start of the year, pushing the favoured Bengals to overtime.
*Not enough data to create a ranking.
Team record: 3-3
DYAR: 32nd
QBR: 29th
WPA: 38th
Thing to know: He's turning it over more than twice a game on average. As a defence-first team, that's exactly what they don't need.
Team record: 0-6
DYAR: 36th
QBR: 33rd
WPA: 34th
Thing to know: There's now officially a debate about whether the Giants should draft a QB and go for a full rebuild.
Team record: 0-5
DYAR: 30th
QBR: 28th
WPA: 33rd
Thing to know: He actually moved the ball well against Philly's awful defence. He's not a stiff.
Team record: 1-4
DYAR: 28th
QBR: 37th
WPA: 30th
Thing to know: It's not all that surprising, but playing a guy you just picked up two weeks ago is risky.
Team record: 3-3
DYAR: 26th
QBR: 32nd
WPA: 32nd
Thing to know: He threw two picks and failed to get his offence into the end zone in Seattle.
Team record: 1-4
DYAR: 25th
QBR: 34th
WPA: 35th
Thing to know: He still looked bad, but for the first time all year he was willing to run it (9 carries for 77 yards).
Team record: 0-6
DYAR: 35th
QBR: 36th
WPA: 28th
Thing to know: He covered the biggest point-spread ever.
Team record: 3-3
DYAR: 33rd
QBR: 31st
WPA: 27th
Thing to know: He threw an awful pick, but the playcalling was more to blame for New York's loss than Geno.
Team record: 3-3
DYAR: 34th
QBR: 25th
WPA: 26th
Thing to know: His numbers are secretly awful a few months after signing a monster contract.
Team record: 2-4
DYAR: 27th
QBR: 30th
WPA: 25th
Thing to know: He got sacked 10 times and threw three picks against Kansas City.
Team record: 2-3
DYAR: 22nd
QBR: 21st
WPA: 21st
Thing to know: A lot of people like Cam and his team as second-half sleepers.
Team record: 6-0
DYAR: 20th
QBR: 19th
WPA: 24th
Thing to know: He's their weak link. He was just 14 for 31 for 128 yards last week.
Team record: 3-2
DYAR: 24th
QBR: 22nd
WPA: 16th
Thing to know: He had a bye, but still fell three spots.
Team record: 1-4
DYAR: 13th
QBR: 20th
WPA: 19th
Thing to know: His team stinks, but he's slowly creeping toward the top-10 where he belongs.
Team record: 4-2
DYAR: 24th
QBR: 15th
WPA: 17th
Thing to know: He was able to find AJ Green, and had a nice day as a result.
Team record: 3-3
DYAR: 10th
QBR: 17th
WPA: 20th
Thing to know: I'm stunned that this team is 3-3.
Team record: 4-2
DYAR: 16th
QBR: 13th
WPA: 14th
Thing to know: Almost no one scores on the Arizona secondary, and Kaepernick got to 32 points.
Team record: 5-1
DYAR: 17th
QBR: 16th
WPA: 10th
Thing to know: An epic comeback wasn't enough to get him back in the top 10.
Team record: 5-1
DYAR: 12th
QBR: 11th
WPA: 9th
Thing to know: Wilson and the Seahawks are coasting right now. They've yet to play a dominant game since that 49ers win.
Team record: 4-2
DYAR: 11th
QBR: 5th
WPA: 11th
Thing to know: He got caught looking ahead to this week's showdown with Peyton Manning.
Team record: 3-3
DYAR: 9th
QBR: 2nd
WPA: 13th
Thing to know: Small sample size or not, he played great against a good Tampa defence.
Team record: 4-2
DYAR: 7th
QBR: 12th
WPA: 9th
Thing to know: Cleveland's defence is legitimately good, and he had four TD passes against it.
Team record: 3-3
DYAR: 5th
QBR: 9th
WPA: 17th
Thing to know: He had just a so-so game against Washington's terrible defence.
Team record: 4-2
DYAR: 8th
QBR: 4th
WPA: 5th
Thing to know: He's not bombing it deep like you'd except. He's 20th in the league in deep ball percentage.
Team record: 3-2
DYAR: 6th
QBR: 14th
WPA: 7th
Thing to know: He could be in for a rude awakening now that Randall Cobb is hurt.
Team record: 1-4
DYAR: 4th
QBR: 6th
WPA: 3rd
Thing to know: He comes off a bye to face a decent Bucs secondary.
Team record: 3-3
DYAR: 2nd
QBR: 3rd
WPA: 4th
Thing to know: He narrowly missed regaining his #2 spot after a nice bounce-back win against Indy.
Team record: 5-1
DYAR: 4th
QBR: 7th
WPA: 2nd
Thing to know: He couldn't get the ball to Jimmy Graham at all.
Team record: 5-1
DYAR: 1st
QBR: 1st
WPA: 1st
Thing to know: He threw a pick, but he's still on pace for one of the best seasons ever.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.