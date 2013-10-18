NFL QUARTERBACK POWER RANKINGS: Where All 32 Starters Stand Right Now

Tony Manfred
Nick foles eaglesMike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Let’s cut to the chase, Nick Foles is insanely high on this week’s list.

Our rating is a composite of three advanced stats: defence-adjusted yards above replacement (DYAR), total QB rating (QBR), and win probability added (WPA). Each stat accounts for one-third of the rating.

It’s not our fault that Nick Foles is so high. Small sample size. Blame maths.

UNRANKED: T.J. Yates, Houston Texans (previously unranked)*

Team record: 2-4

Thing to know: It's his first start of the year.

*Not enough data to create a ranking.

UNRANKED: Thad Lewis, Buffalo Bills (previously unranked)*

Team record: 2-4

Thing to know: He played decently in his first start of the year, pushing the favoured Bengals to overtime.

*Not enough data to create a ranking.

30. Carson Palmer, Arizona Cardinals (previously 27th)

Team record: 3-3

DYAR: 32nd

QBR: 29th

WPA: 38th

Thing to know: He's turning it over more than twice a game on average. As a defence-first team, that's exactly what they don't need.

29. Brandon Weeden, Cleveland Browns (previously 29th)

Team record: 3-3

DYAR: 37th

QBR: 35th

WPA: 31st

Thing to know: He threw one of the worst passes we've ever seen on Sunday.

28. Eli Manning, New York Giants (previously 28th)

Team record: 0-6

DYAR: 36th

QBR: 33rd

WPA: 34th

Thing to know: There's now officially a debate about whether the Giants should draft a QB and go for a full rebuild.

27. Mike Glennon, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (previously 30th)

Team record: 0-5

DYAR: 30th

QBR: 28th

WPA: 33rd

Thing to know: He actually moved the ball well against Philly's awful defence. He's not a stiff.

26. Josh Freeman, Minnesota Vikings (previously unranked)

Team record: 1-4

DYAR: 28th

QBR: 37th

WPA: 30th

Thing to know: It's not all that surprising, but playing a guy you just picked up two weeks ago is risky.

25. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tennessee Titans (previously 22nd)

Team record: 3-3

DYAR: 26th

QBR: 32nd

WPA: 32nd

Thing to know: He threw two picks and failed to get his offence into the end zone in Seattle.

24. Robert Griffin III, Washington Redskins (previously 23th)

Team record: 1-4

DYAR: 25th

QBR: 34th

WPA: 35th

Thing to know: He still looked bad, but for the first time all year he was willing to run it (9 carries for 77 yards).

23. Chad Henne, Jacksonville Jaguars (previously 25th)

Team record: 0-6

DYAR: 35th

QBR: 36th

WPA: 28th

Thing to know: He covered the biggest point-spread ever.

22. Geno Smith, New York Jets (previously 19th)

Team record: 3-3

DYAR: 33rd

QBR: 31st

WPA: 27th

Thing to know: He threw an awful pick, but the playcalling was more to blame for New York's loss than Geno.

21. Joe Flacco, Baltimore Ravens (previously 21st)

Team record: 3-3

DYAR: 34th

QBR: 25th

WPA: 26th

Thing to know: His numbers are secretly awful a few months after signing a monster contract.

20. Terrelle Pryor, Oakland Raiders (previously 12th)

Team record: 2-4

DYAR: 27th

QBR: 30th

WPA: 25th

Thing to know: He got sacked 10 times and threw three picks against Kansas City.

19. Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers (previously 24th)

Team record: 2-3

DYAR: 22nd

QBR: 21st

WPA: 21st

Thing to know: A lot of people like Cam and his team as second-half sleepers.

18. Alex Smith, Kansas City Chiefs (previously 13th)

Team record: 6-0

DYAR: 20th

QBR: 19th

WPA: 24th

Thing to know: He's their weak link. He was just 14 for 31 for 128 yards last week.

17. Ryan Tannehill, Miami Dolphins (previously 14th)

Team record: 3-2

DYAR: 24th

QBR: 22nd

WPA: 16th

Thing to know: He had a bye, but still fell three spots.

16. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers (previously 17th)

Team record: 1-4

DYAR: 13th

QBR: 20th

WPA: 19th

Thing to know: His team stinks, but he's slowly creeping toward the top-10 where he belongs.

15. Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals (previously 16th)

Team record: 4-2

DYAR: 24th

QBR: 15th

WPA: 17th

Thing to know: He was able to find AJ Green, and had a nice day as a result.

14. Sam Bradford, St. Louis Rams (previously 18th)

Team record: 3-3

DYAR: 10th

QBR: 17th

WPA: 20th

Thing to know: I'm stunned that this team is 3-3.

13. Colin Kaepernick, San Francisco 49ers (previously 11th)

Team record: 4-2

DYAR: 16th

QBR: 13th

WPA: 14th

Thing to know: Almost no one scores on the Arizona secondary, and Kaepernick got to 32 points.

12. Tom Brady, New England Patriots (previously 15th)

Team record: 5-1

DYAR: 17th

QBR: 16th

WPA: 10th

Thing to know: An epic comeback wasn't enough to get him back in the top 10.

11. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (previously 10th)

Team record: 5-1

DYAR: 12th

QBR: 11th

WPA: 9th

Thing to know: Wilson and the Seahawks are coasting right now. They've yet to play a dominant game since that 49ers win.

10. Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts (previously 7th)

Team record: 4-2

DYAR: 11th

QBR: 5th

WPA: 11th

Thing to know: He got caught looking ahead to this week's showdown with Peyton Manning.

9. Nick Foles, Philadelphia Eagles (previously unranked)

Team record: 3-3

DYAR: 9th

QBR: 2nd

WPA: 13th

Thing to know: Small sample size or not, he played great against a good Tampa defence.

8. Matt Stafford, Detroit Lions (previously 9th)

Team record: 4-2

DYAR: 7th

QBR: 12th

WPA: 9th

Thing to know: Cleveland's defence is legitimately good, and he had four TD passes against it.

7. Tony Romo, Dallas Cowboys (previously 6th)

Team record: 3-3

DYAR: 5th

QBR: 9th

WPA: 17th

Thing to know: He had just a so-so game against Washington's terrible defence.

6. Jay Cutler, Chicago Bears (previously 8th)

Team record: 4-2

DYAR: 8th

QBR: 4th

WPA: 5th

Thing to know: He's not bombing it deep like you'd except. He's 20th in the league in deep ball percentage.

5. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (previously 5th)

Team record: 3-2

DYAR: 6th

QBR: 14th

WPA: 7th

Thing to know: He could be in for a rude awakening now that Randall Cobb is hurt.

4. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons (previously 3rd)

Team record: 1-4

DYAR: 4th

QBR: 6th

WPA: 3rd

Thing to know: He comes off a bye to face a decent Bucs secondary.

3. Philip Rivers, San Diego Chargers (previously 4th)

Team record: 3-3

DYAR: 2nd

QBR: 3rd

WPA: 4th

Thing to know: He narrowly missed regaining his #2 spot after a nice bounce-back win against Indy.

2. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints (previously 2nd)

Team record: 5-1

DYAR: 4th

QBR: 7th

WPA: 2nd

Thing to know: He couldn't get the ball to Jimmy Graham at all.

1. Peyton Manning, Denver Broncos (previously 1st)

Team record: 5-1

DYAR: 1st

QBR: 1st

WPA: 1st

Thing to know: He threw a pick, but he's still on pace for one of the best seasons ever.

Now see the bigger picture

NFL Power Rankings, Week 7 >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.