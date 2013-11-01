NFL QUARTERBACK POWER RANKINGS: Where All 32 Starters Stand Right Now

At the halfway point of the NFL season, a few big-time QBs are uncharacteristically struggling.
Tom Brady, RGIII, and Big Ben are all surprisingly low in our QB power rankings.
Our rating is a composite of three advanced stats: defence-adjusted yards (DYAR), total QB rating (QBR), and win probability added (WPA). Each stat accounts for one-third of the rating.
Team record: 3-5
Thing to know: He appears to be a much better option than Brandon Weeden.
*Not enough data to create a ranking.
Team record: 3-5
Thing to know: He threw two picks and mustered just nine points against Seattle's secondary.
*Not enough data to create a ranking.
Team record: 4-3
Thing to know: He'll make his first start of the year against Green Bay this Sunday.
*Not enough data to create a ranking.
Team record: 2-5
Thing to know: Matt Schaub is now healthy, and Keenum is starting anyway.
*Not enough data to create a ranking.
Team record: 3-5
Thing to know: Thad Lewis is doubtful for this week. Matt Flynn may start but Tuel looks like the guy.
*Not enough data to create a ranking.
Team record: 4-4
DYAR: 35th
QBR: 32nd
WPA: 39th
Thing to know: He only threw 18 passes on Sunday, which is probably a sign of things to come if Andre Ellington continues to find success.
Team record: 4-4
DYAR: 37th
QBR: 34th
WPA: 27th
Thing to know: He's on the see-saw. All of his good games have been followed up with stinkers, and vice versa.
Team record: 0-7
DYAR: 24th
QBR: 27th
WPA: 37th
Thing to know: He actually took Russell Wilson's starting job at NC State. They meet again this week.
Team record: 0-8
DYAR: 30th
QBR: 35th
WPA: 28th
Thing to know: He just lost Justin Blackmon indefinitely. Not a great sign.
Team record: 4-4
DYAR: 33rd
QBR: 31st
WPA: 26th
Thing to know: He made some huge throws down the stretch to win a key overtime game against Cincinnati.
Team record: 2-6
DYAR: 29th
QBR: 26th
WPA: 31st
Thing to know: All of a sudden, he's only two games out of first place in the NFC East.
Team record: 3-4
DYAR: 34th
QBR: 23rd
WPA: 24th
Thing to know: That 93-yard run against Pittsburgh should make defenses adjust for the rest of the year. But he's still struggling through the air.
Team record: 2-5
DYAR: 28th
QBR: 30th
WPA: 25th
Thing to know: He played well for a half, but started throw ill-advised deep bombs once the Broncos got the lead.
Team record: 3-4
DYAR: 21st
QBR: 19th
WPA: 20th
Thing to know: He has been playing better of late, and he really needs a win this week against Cleveland.
Team record: 6-2
DYAR: 32nd
QBR: 17th
WPA: 12th
Thing to know: His hand injury resulted in yet another mistake-plagued performance against Miami.
Team record: 2-5
DYAR: 15th
QBR: 18th
WPA: 22nd
Thing to know: Pittsburgh's offence is really struggling. They've failed to break 20 points in five of seven games.
Team record: 8-0
DYAR: 17th
QBR: 18th
WPA: 18th
Thing to know: KC's defence is so good that Smith just have to be average for them to win. He has been as average as you can be.
Team record: 3-5
DYAR: 16th
QBR: 14th
WPA: 19th
Thing to know: Philly is probably going to draft a QB next spring no matter what happens the rest of the year.
Team record: 4-3
DYAR: 14th
QBR: 15th
WPA: 14th
Thing to know: He has another soft opponent this week in Atlanta. He's set up for a nice run.
Team record: 7-1
DYAR: 13th
QBR: 16th
WPA: 10th
Thing to know: He really needs those offensive lineman back. He has no time in the pocket.
Team record: 3-4
DYAR: 15th
QBR: 9th
WPA: 9th
Thing to know: He has a favourable match-up this week with St. Louis. He started the season like gangbusters before getting injured.
Team record: 5-2
DYAR: 11th
QBR: 5th
WPA: 11th
Thing to know: He has a tricky test this week against an absolutely desperate Texans team.
Team record: 4-4
DYAR: 7th
QBR: 12th
WPA: 16th
Thing to know: Apparently the dust-up between him and Dez Bryant is all good.
Team record: 6-2
DYAR: 9th
QBR: 3rd
WPA: 8th
Thing to know: He has played an insanely easy schedule in the last month, and he's eating those teams up.
Team record: 5-3
DYAR: 8th
QBR: 8th
WPA: 7th
Thing to know: The sloppy loss to Miami is really a bummer for this team after it looked like they were a top-tier contender.
Team record: 2-5
DYAR: 4th
QBR: 6th
WPA: 5th
Thing to know: He passed it 61 times and had less than five yards per attempt. Ouch.
Team record: 5-2
DYAR: 5th
QBR: 7th
WPA: 3rd
Thing to know: He scored on every single drive against Minnesota. He's doing fine with Randall Cobb so far.
Team record: 5-2
DYAR: 6th
QBR: 11th
WPA: 2nd
Thing to know: He took a crazy gamble when he fake spike QB sneaked against Dallas, and it paid off.
Team record: 6-1
DYAR: 3rd
QBR: 4th
WPA: 4th
Thing to know: He probably had the most impressive performance of Week 8 with five TDs against Buffalo.
Team record: 4-3
DYAR: 2nd
QBR: 2nd
WPA: 6th
Thing to know: He good be in for another big week against Washington's awful secondary.
Team record: 7-1
DYAR: 1st
QBR: 1st
WPA: 1st
Thing to know: He has two sprained ankles. The bye week came at the perfect time.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.