NFL QUARTERBACK POWER RANKINGS: Where All 32 Starters Stand Right Now

At the halfway point of the NFL season, a few big-time QBs are uncharacteristically struggling.

Tom Brady, RGIII, and Big Ben are all surprisingly low in our QB power rankings.

Our rating is a composite of three advanced stats: defence-adjusted yards (DYAR), total QB rating (QBR), and win probability added (WPA). Each stat accounts for one-third of the rating.

