NFL QUARTERBACK POWER RANKINGS: Where All 32 Starters Stand Right Now

As we head into the last month of the year, Tom Brady, Cam Newton, and Russell Wilson are shooting up the rankings.
New York’s QBs, on the other hand, are now trapped in the basement.
Our rating is a composite of three advanced stats: defence-adjusted yards (DYAR), total QB rating (QBR), and win probability added (WPA). Each stat accounts for one-third of the rating.
Team record: 5-6-1
Thing to know: This could be his last start. Aaron Rodgers is coming back any game now.
*Not enough data to make a ranking.
Team record: 5-7
DYAR: 44th
QBR: 41st
WPA: 43rd
Thing to know: He got benched at halftime in his last game.
Team record: 5-7
DYAR: 37th
QBR: 34th
WPA: 42nd
Thing to know: Eli has thrown a pick in nine of 12 games this year.
Team record: 4-8
DYAR: 33rd
QBR: 37th
WPA: 39th
Thing to know: He's starting for the injured Brandon Weeden.
Team record: 4-9
DYAR: 39th
QBR: 39th
WPA: 23rd
Thing to know: He's playing his team out of the No. 1 overall pick in next year's draft, which we guess is a good thing?
Team record: 5-7
DYAR: 31st
QBR: 36th
WPA: 34th
Thing to know: He finally crashed back to earth against San Francisco's tough defence.
Team record: 2-11
DYAR: 23rd
QBR: 33rd
WPA: 36th
Thing to know: He hasn't won a game as a starter.
Team record: 3-9
DYAR: 34th
QBR: 32nd
WPA: 26th
Thing to know: He hit 75% passing for the first time all year.
Team record: 4-8
DYAR: 29th
QBR: 30th
WPA: 29th
Thing to know: He's quietly having a better-than-expected rookie year.
Team record: 3-9
DYAR: 18th
QBR: 27th
WPA: 35th
Thing to know: We still say he's decent. There's no shame in getting beat up by Carolina's defence.
Team record: 3-8-1
DYAR: 25th
QBR: 31st
WPA: 25th
Thing to know: He played well in Christian Ponder's absence last week.
Team record: 7-5
DYAR: 19th
QBR: 29th
WPA: 32nd
Thing to know: Turnovers have been his biggest issue this year.
Team record: 5-7
DYAR: 26th
QBR: 20th
WPA: 27th
Thing to know: He had his worst game as a starter last week.
Team record: 6-6
DYAR: 38th
QBR: 21st
WPA: 19th
Thing to know: He's slowly creeping up the rankings as Baltimore makes a late playoff push.
Team record: 6-6
DYAR: 24th
QBR: 28th
WPA: 20th
Thing to know: He was impressive against the Jets solid front seven.
Team record: 9-3
DYAR: 21st
QBR: 24th
WPA: 22nd
Thing to know: The Chiefs are now 0-2 when Smith attempts 40 or more passes.
Team record: 4-8
DYAR: 20th
QBR: 10th
WPA: 24th
Thing to know: He has been much steadier than Terrelle Pryor.
Team record: 8-4
DYAR: 22nd
QBR: 23rd
WPA: 16th
Thing to know: He has thrown 10 INTs in his last five games.
Team record: 8-4
DYAR: 13th
QBR: 8th
WPA: 15th
Thing to know: He hasn't been running the ball that much. He hasn't broken 25 rushing yards since October.
Team record: 8-4
DYAR: 17th
QBR: 14th
WPA: 9th
Thing to know: He is single-handedly keeping this team from falling apart.
Team record: 5-7
DYAR: 11th
QBR: 19th
WPA: 14th
Thing to know: He needs some luck to get Pittsburgh into the playoffs now.
Team record: 6-6
DYAR: 15th
QBR: 1st
WPA: 7th
Thing to know: He's proving how great these Bears receivers are.
Team record: 9-3
DYAR: 12th
QBR: 16th
WPA: 6th
Thing to know: He is riding a seven-game winning streak.
Team record: 7-5
DYAR: 8th
QBR: 15th
WPA: 11th
Thing to know: He survived the SI cover curse on Thanksgiving.
Team record: 7-5
DYAR: 9th
QBR: 3rd
WPA: 12th
Thing to know: He threw his first INT, but it was called back because of a penalty.
Team record: 11-1
DYAR: 7th
QBR: 7th
WPA: 8th
Thing to know: His offensive line is back healthy, and he's starting to dominate.
Team record: 9-3
DYAR: 10th
QBR: 13th
WPA: 4th
Thing to know: The Patriots have been one of the best offensive teams in the league in the last month.
Team record: 3-9
DYAR: 4th
QBR: 9th
WPA: 13th
Thing to know: He is still putting up stats on a bad team. These losses aren't on him.
Team record: 7-5
DYAR: 5th
QBR: 12th
WPA: 5th
Thing to know: He's still throwing picks like crazy. He has six in his last two games.
Team record: 9-3
DYAR: 3rd
QBR: 6th
WPA: 3rd
Thing to know: He's different when you get him out of the dome.
Team record: 5-7
DYAR: 2nd
QBR: 4th
WPA: 2nd
Thing to know: He's having a career year, and he still might miss the playoffs with the way his defence is playing.
Team record: 10-2
DYAR: 1st
QBR: 1st
WPA: 1st
Thing to know: He averaged a preposterous 11.5 yards per attempt last week.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.