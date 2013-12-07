NFL QUARTERBACK POWER RANKINGS: Where All 32 Starters Stand Right Now

As we head into the last month of the year, Tom Brady, Cam Newton, and Russell Wilson are shooting up the rankings.

New York’s QBs, on the other hand, are now trapped in the basement.

Our rating is a composite of three advanced stats: defence-adjusted yards (DYAR), total QB rating (QBR), and win probability added (WPA). Each stat accounts for one-third of the rating.

