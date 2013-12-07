NFL QUARTERBACK POWER RANKINGS: Where All 32 Starters Stand Right Now

As we head into the last month of the year, Tom Brady, Cam Newton, and Russell Wilson are shooting up the rankings.

New York’s QBs, on the other hand, are now trapped in the basement.

Our rating is a composite of three advanced stats: defence-adjusted yards (DYAR), total QB rating (QBR), and win probability added (WPA). Each stat accounts for one-third of the rating.

UNRANKED: Matt Flynn, Green Bay Packers*

Team record: 5-6-1

Thing to know: This could be his last start. Aaron Rodgers is coming back any game now.

*Not enough data to make a ranking.

31. Geno Smith, New York Jets (previously 31st)

Team record: 5-7

DYAR: 44th

QBR: 41st

WPA: 43rd

Thing to know: He got benched at halftime in his last game.

30. Eli Manning, New York Giants (previously 29th)

Team record: 5-7

DYAR: 37th

QBR: 34th

WPA: 42nd

Thing to know: Eli has thrown a pick in nine of 12 games this year.

29. Jason Campbell, Cleveland Browns (previously unranked)

Team record: 4-8

DYAR: 33rd

QBR: 37th

WPA: 39th

Thing to know: He's starting for the injured Brandon Weeden.

28. Chad Henne, Jacksonville Jaguars (previously 28th)

Team record: 4-9

DYAR: 39th

QBR: 39th

WPA: 23rd

Thing to know: He's playing his team out of the No. 1 overall pick in next year's draft, which we guess is a good thing?

27. Kellen Clemens, St. Louis Rams (previously 26th)

Team record: 5-7

DYAR: 31st

QBR: 36th

WPA: 34th

Thing to know: He finally crashed back to earth against San Francisco's tough defence.

26. Case Keenum, Houston Texans (previously 27th)

Team record: 2-11

DYAR: 23rd

QBR: 33rd

WPA: 36th

Thing to know: He hasn't won a game as a starter.

25. Robert Griffin III, Washington Redskins (previously 23rd)

Team record: 3-9

DYAR: 34th

QBR: 32nd

WPA: 26th

Thing to know: He hit 75% passing for the first time all year.

24. E.J. Manuel, Buffalo Bills (previously 21st)

Team record: 4-8

DYAR: 29th

QBR: 30th

WPA: 29th

Thing to know: He's quietly having a better-than-expected rookie year.

23. Mike Glennon, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (previously 20th)

Team record: 3-9

DYAR: 18th

QBR: 27th

WPA: 35th

Thing to know: We still say he's decent. There's no shame in getting beat up by Carolina's defence.

22. Matt Cassel, Minnesota Vikings (previously unranked)

Team record: 3-8-1

DYAR: 25th

QBR: 31st

WPA: 25th

Thing to know: He played well in Christian Ponder's absence last week.

21. Carson Palmer, Arizona Cardinals (previously 19th)

Team record: 7-5

DYAR: 19th

QBR: 29th

WPA: 32nd

Thing to know: Turnovers have been his biggest issue this year.

20. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tennessee Titans (previously 16th)

Team record: 5-7

DYAR: 26th

QBR: 20th

WPA: 27th

Thing to know: He had his worst game as a starter last week.

19. Joe Flacco, Baltimore Ravens (previously 25th)

Team record: 6-6

DYAR: 38th

QBR: 21st

WPA: 19th

Thing to know: He's slowly creeping up the rankings as Baltimore makes a late playoff push.

18. Ryan Tannehill, Miami Dolphins (previously 22nd)

Team record: 6-6

DYAR: 24th

QBR: 28th

WPA: 20th

Thing to know: He was impressive against the Jets solid front seven.

17. Alex Smith, Kansas City Chiefs (previously 17th)

Team record: 9-3

DYAR: 21st

QBR: 24th

WPA: 22nd

Thing to know: The Chiefs are now 0-2 when Smith attempts 40 or more passes.

16. Matt McGloin, Oakland Raiders (previously 18th)

Team record: 4-8

DYAR: 20th

QBR: 10th

WPA: 24th

Thing to know: He has been much steadier than Terrelle Pryor.

15. Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals (previously 15th)

Team record: 8-4

DYAR: 22nd

QBR: 23rd

WPA: 16th

Thing to know: He has thrown 10 INTs in his last five games.

14. Colin Kaepernick, San Francisco 49ers (previously 14th)

Team record: 8-4

DYAR: 13th

QBR: 8th

WPA: 15th

Thing to know: He hasn't been running the ball that much. He hasn't broken 25 rushing yards since October.

13. Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts (previously 11th)

Team record: 8-4

DYAR: 17th

QBR: 14th

WPA: 9th

Thing to know: He is single-handedly keeping this team from falling apart.

12. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers (previously 13th)

Team record: 5-7

DYAR: 11th

QBR: 19th

WPA: 14th

Thing to know: He needs some luck to get Pittsburgh into the playoffs now.

11. Josh McCown, Chicago Bears (previously 10th)

Team record: 6-6

DYAR: 15th

QBR: 1st

WPA: 7th

Thing to know: He's proving how great these Bears receivers are.

10. Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers (previously 12th)

Team record: 9-3

DYAR: 12th

QBR: 16th

WPA: 6th

Thing to know: He is riding a seven-game winning streak.

9. Tony Romo, Dallas Cowboys (previously 7th)

Team record: 7-5

DYAR: 8th

QBR: 15th

WPA: 11th

Thing to know: He survived the SI cover curse on Thanksgiving.

8. Nick Foles, Philadelphia Eagles (previously 6th)

Team record: 7-5

DYAR: 9th

QBR: 3rd

WPA: 12th

Thing to know: He threw his first INT, but it was called back because of a penalty.

7. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (previously 9th)

Team record: 11-1

DYAR: 7th

QBR: 7th

WPA: 8th

Thing to know: His offensive line is back healthy, and he's starting to dominate.

6. Tom Brady, New England Patriots (previously 8th)

Team record: 9-3

DYAR: 10th

QBR: 13th

WPA: 4th

Thing to know: The Patriots have been one of the best offensive teams in the league in the last month.

5. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons (previously 5th)

Team record: 3-9

DYAR: 4th

QBR: 9th

WPA: 13th

Thing to know: He is still putting up stats on a bad team. These losses aren't on him.

4. Matt Stafford, Detroit Lions (previously 4th)

Team record: 7-5

DYAR: 5th

QBR: 12th

WPA: 5th

Thing to know: He's still throwing picks like crazy. He has six in his last two games.

3. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints (previously 3rd)

Team record: 9-3

DYAR: 3rd

QBR: 6th

WPA: 3rd

Thing to know: He's different when you get him out of the dome.

2. Philip Rivers, San Diego Chargers (previously 2nd)

Team record: 5-7

DYAR: 2nd

QBR: 4th

WPA: 2nd

Thing to know: He's having a career year, and he still might miss the playoffs with the way his defence is playing.

1. Peyton Manning, Denver Broncos (previously 1st)

Team record: 10-2

DYAR: 1st

QBR: 1st

WPA: 1st

Thing to know: He averaged a preposterous 11.5 yards per attempt last week.

