NFL QUARTERBACK POWER RANKINGS: Where All 32 Starters Stand Right Now

We ranked all 32 NFL starters going into Week Four.

Our rating is a composite of three advanced stats: defence-adjusted yards above replacement (DYAR), total QB rating (QBR), and win probability added (WPA). Each stat accounts for one-third of the rating.

Since it’s so early in the year, there are some sample-size quirks. (prepare to be shocked by how high Philip Rivers is ranked).

But this ranking will give you an objective look at which guy are struggling and which guys are dominating right now.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.