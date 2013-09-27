NFL QUARTERBACK POWER RANKINGS: Where All 32 Starters Stand Right Now

We ranked all 32 NFL starters going into Week Four.
Our rating is a composite of three advanced stats: defence-adjusted yards above replacement (DYAR), total QB rating (QBR), and win probability added (WPA). Each stat accounts for one-third of the rating.
Since it’s so early in the year, there are some sample-size quirks. (prepare to be shocked by how high Philip Rivers is ranked).
But this ranking will give you an objective look at which guy are struggling and which guys are dominating right now.
Team record: 0-3
DYAR: 30th
QBR: 29th
WPA: 28th
Thing to know: He has been benched for Matt Glennon.
Team record: 0-3
DYAR: 31st
QBR: 24th
WPA: 26th
Thing to know: He hurt his ribs and could be out this week.
Team record: 1-2
DYAR: 29th
QBR: 28th
WPA: 22nd
Thing to know: He has every chance to take injured Brandon Weeden's starting job if he plays well against Cincinnati.
Team record: 1-2
DYAR: 27th
QBR: 23rd
WPA: 29th
Thing to know: He once again has more INTs than TDs, and has been unable to find Larry Fitzgerald on a consistent basis.
Team record: 2-1
DYAR: 23rd
QBR: 26th
WPA: 32nd
Thing to know: The Texans have yet to put together a complete performance over four quarters, and Schaub's inconsistency is the big reason why.
Team record: 0-3
DYAR: 24th
QBR: 31st
WPA: 30th
Thing to know: He has been a turnover machine this year and has struggled without his starting center.
Team record: 0-3
DYAR: 16th
QBR: 30th
WPA: 34th
Thing to know: He's still not fully back from his knee injury.
Team record: 2-1
DYAR: 28th
QBR: 21st
WPA: 21st
Thing to know: The defence is so good that his six INTs haven't hurt as much as they should have.
Team record: 1-2
DYAR: 22nd
QBR: 20th
WPA: 20th
Thing to know: He has failed to complete 50% of his passes on each of his team's two losses.
Team record: 1-2
DYAR: 21st
QBR: 12th
WPA: 19th
Thing to know: The Panthers are really close to being 3-0, or at least 2-1. They lost two games by six combined points.
Team record: 3-0
DYAR: 25th
QBR: 16th
WPA: 13th
Thing to know: These are the worst receivers he has ever had.
Team record: 1-2
DYAR: 9th
QBR: 25th
WPA: 25th
Thing to know: He has put up a ton of stats because the Rams have been down huge in each of their last two games.
Team record: 1-2
DYAR: 18th
QBR: 22nd
WPA: 18th
Thing to know: He looked great engineering comebacks against New England and Carolina.
Team record: 1-2
DYAR: 19th
QBR: 18th
WPA: 17th
Thing to know: He suffered a concussion last game and it's unclear if he'll play this week.
Team record: 2-1
DYAR: 7th
QBR: 15th
WPA: 27th
Thing to know: Romo has been decent, bad, and great, respectively, this year. Sounds about right.
Team record: 2-1
DYAR: 20th
QBR: 19th
WPA: 15th
Thing to know: He has responded nicely to an opening night drubbing in Denver.
Team record: 1-2
DYAR: 15th
QBR: 13th
WPA: 16th
Thing to know: He's fading fast after a dream Week One game against Washington.
Team record: 3-0
DYAR: 10th
QBR: 17th
WPA: 14th
Thing to know: He's still not taking any chances at all, but he doesn't have to with how good his defence is.
Team record: 2-1
DYAR: 11th
QBR: 9th
WPA: 11th
Thing to know: His accuracy has been a huge improvement. He's up to 67% from 62% last year.
Team record: 3-0
DYAR: 8th
QBR: 10th
WPA: 12th
Thing to know: He has basically taken two weeks off, completing only 22 passes total in blowouts against Jacksonville and San Francisco.
Team record: 3-0
DYAR: 17th
QBR: 14th
WPA: 3rd
Thing to know: Tannehill has been insanely conservative, throwing just 14% of his passes deep.
Team record: 2-1
DYAR: 12th
QBR: 4th
WPA: 8th
Thing to know: He has only turned it over twice in three games, compared to 27 turnovers in 16 games last year.
Team record: 2-1
DYAR: 14th
QBR: 7th
WPA: 6th
Thing to know: He barely throws the ball (only 51 attempts this year), but he has yet to throw a pick.
Team record: 2-1
DYAR: 5th
QBR: 8th
WPA: 10th
Thing to know: He has benefitted greatly from an improved defence and running game. He isn't just throwing on every down like in years past.
Team record: 3-0
DYAR: 13th
QBR: 3rd
WPA: 2nd
Thing to know: On every down Cutler can either make a spectacular play or an incredibly dumb play. So far it's been more good than bad.
Team record: 3-0
DYAR: 6th
QBR: 5th
WPA: 4th
Thing to know: He has gone under the radar, but he has already put up more than 1000 yards this year.
Team record: 1-2
DYAR: 4th
QBR: 11th
WPA: 7th
Thing to know: Injuries, the running game, and a tough schedule aren't doing him any favours, but he has been spectacular nonetheless.
Team record: 1-2
DYAR: 3rd
QBR: 6th
WPA: 9th
Thing to know: The two losses aren't his fault. He's completing nearly 70% of his passes.
Team record: 1-2
DYAR: 2nd
QBR: 2nd
WPA: 5th
Thing to know: Don't laugh. He's completing 70% of his passes, has thrown 8 TDs, and only has 1 INT.
