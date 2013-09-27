NFL QUARTERBACK POWER RANKINGS: Where All 32 Starters Stand Right Now

Tony Manfred
We ranked all 32 NFL starters going into Week Four.
Our rating is a composite of three advanced stats: defence-adjusted yards above replacement (DYAR), total QB rating (QBR), and win probability added (WPA). Each stat accounts for one-third of the rating.

Since it’s so early in the year, there are some sample-size quirks. (prepare to be shocked by how high Philip Rivers is ranked).

But this ranking will give you an objective look at which guy are struggling and which guys are dominating right now.

32. Blaine Gabbert, Jacksonville Jaguars

Team record: 0-3

DYAR: 34th

QBR: 34th

WPA: 31st

Thing to know: He had one of the worst statistical games ever in Week One before getting injured.

31. Josh Freeman, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Team record: 0-3

DYAR: 30th

QBR: 29th

WPA: 28th

Thing to know: He has been benched for Matt Glennon.

30. Christian Ponder, Minnesota Vikings

Team record: 0-3

DYAR: 31st

QBR: 24th

WPA: 26th

Thing to know: He hurt his ribs and could be out this week.

29. Brian Hoyer, Cleveland Browns

Team record: 1-2

DYAR: 29th

QBR: 28th

WPA: 22nd

Thing to know: He has every chance to take injured Brandon Weeden's starting job if he plays well against Cincinnati.

28. Carson Palmer, Arizona Cardinals

Team record: 1-2

DYAR: 27th

QBR: 23rd

WPA: 29th

Thing to know: He once again has more INTs than TDs, and has been unable to find Larry Fitzgerald on a consistent basis.

27. Eli Manning, New York Giants

Team record: 0-3

DYAR: 26th

QBR: 27th

WPA: 24th

Thing to know: His line is so bad that there's nothing much he can do.

26. Matt Schaub, Houston Texans

Team record: 2-1

DYAR: 23rd

QBR: 26th

WPA: 32nd

Thing to know: The Texans have yet to put together a complete performance over four quarters, and Schaub's inconsistency is the big reason why.

25. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers

Team record: 0-3

DYAR: 24th

QBR: 31st

WPA: 30th

Thing to know: He has been a turnover machine this year and has struggled without his starting center.

24. Robert Griffin III, Washington Redskins

Team record: 0-3

DYAR: 16th

QBR: 30th

WPA: 34th

Thing to know: He's still not fully back from his knee injury.

23. Geno Smith, New York Jets

Team record: 2-1

DYAR: 28th

QBR: 21st

WPA: 21st

Thing to know: The defence is so good that his six INTs haven't hurt as much as they should have.

22. Colin Kaepernick, San Francisco 49ers

Team record: 1-2

DYAR: 22nd

QBR: 20th

WPA: 20th

Thing to know: He has failed to complete 50% of his passes on each of his team's two losses.

21. Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers

Team record: 1-2

DYAR: 21st

QBR: 12th

WPA: 19th

Thing to know: The Panthers are really close to being 3-0, or at least 2-1. They lost two games by six combined points.

20. Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Team record: 3-0

DYAR: 25th

QBR: 16th

WPA: 13th

Thing to know: These are the worst receivers he has ever had.

19. Sam Bradford, St. Louis Rams

Team record: 1-2

DYAR: 9th

QBR: 25th

WPA: 25th

Thing to know: He has put up a ton of stats because the Rams have been down huge in each of their last two games.

18. EJ Manuel, Buffalo Bills

Team record: 1-2

DYAR: 18th

QBR: 22nd

WPA: 18th

Thing to know: He looked great engineering comebacks against New England and Carolina.

17. Terrelle Pryor, Oakland Raiders

Team record: 1-2

DYAR: 19th

QBR: 18th

WPA: 17th

Thing to know: He suffered a concussion last game and it's unclear if he'll play this week.

16. Tony Romo, Dallas Cowboys

Team record: 2-1

DYAR: 7th

QBR: 15th

WPA: 27th

Thing to know: Romo has been decent, bad, and great, respectively, this year. Sounds about right.

15. Joe Flacco, Baltimore Ravens

Team record: 2-1

DYAR: 20th

QBR: 19th

WPA: 15th

Thing to know: He has responded nicely to an opening night drubbing in Denver.

14. Michael Vick, Philadelphia Eagles

Team record: 1-2

DYAR: 15th

QBR: 13th

WPA: 16th

Thing to know: He's fading fast after a dream Week One game against Washington.

13. Alex Smith, Kansas City Chiefs

Team record: 3-0

DYAR: 10th

QBR: 17th

WPA: 14th

Thing to know: He's still not taking any chances at all, but he doesn't have to with how good his defence is.

12. Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals

Team record: 2-1

DYAR: 11th

QBR: 9th

WPA: 11th

Thing to know: His accuracy has been a huge improvement. He's up to 67% from 62% last year.

11. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

Team record: 3-0

DYAR: 8th

QBR: 10th

WPA: 12th

Thing to know: He has basically taken two weeks off, completing only 22 passes total in blowouts against Jacksonville and San Francisco.

10. Ryan Tannehill, Miami Dolphins

Team record: 3-0

DYAR: 17th

QBR: 14th

WPA: 3rd

Thing to know: Tannehill has been insanely conservative, throwing just 14% of his passes deep.

9. Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts

Team record: 2-1

DYAR: 12th

QBR: 4th

WPA: 8th

Thing to know: He has only turned it over twice in three games, compared to 27 turnovers in 16 games last year.

8. Jake Locker, Tennessee Titans

Team record: 2-1

DYAR: 14th

QBR: 7th

WPA: 6th

Thing to know: He barely throws the ball (only 51 attempts this year), but he has yet to throw a pick.

7. Matt Stafford, Detroit Lions

Team record: 2-1

DYAR: 5th

QBR: 8th

WPA: 10th

Thing to know: He has benefitted greatly from an improved defence and running game. He isn't just throwing on every down like in years past.

6. Jay Cutler, Chicago Bears

Team record: 3-0

DYAR: 13th

QBR: 3rd

WPA: 2nd

Thing to know: On every down Cutler can either make a spectacular play or an incredibly dumb play. So far it's been more good than bad.

5. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

Team record: 3-0

DYAR: 6th

QBR: 5th

WPA: 4th

Thing to know: He has gone under the radar, but he has already put up more than 1000 yards this year.

4. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Team record: 1-2

DYAR: 4th

QBR: 11th

WPA: 7th

Thing to know: Injuries, the running game, and a tough schedule aren't doing him any favours, but he has been spectacular nonetheless.

3. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

Team record: 1-2

DYAR: 3rd

QBR: 6th

WPA: 9th

Thing to know: The two losses aren't his fault. He's completing nearly 70% of his passes.

2. Philip Rivers, San Diego Chargers

Team record: 1-2

DYAR: 2nd

QBR: 2nd

WPA: 5th

Thing to know: Don't laugh. He's completing 70% of his passes, has thrown 8 TDs, and only has 1 INT.

1. Peyton Manning, Denver Broncos

Team record: 3-0

DYAR: 1st

QBR: 1st

WPA: 1st

Thing to know: He's on pace to break all the records.

