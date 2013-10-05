NFL QUARTERBACK POWER RANKINGS: Where All 32 Starters Stand Right Now

As we head into Week Five, the NFL’s elite quarterbacks are starting to separate themselves from the pack.

Tom Brady made a huge leap in our power rankings, while Jay Cutler fell out of the top tier.

Our rating is a composite of three advanced stats: defence-adjusted yards above replacement (DYAR), total QB rating (QBR), and win probability added (WPA). Each stat accounts for one-third of the rating.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.