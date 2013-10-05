NFL QUARTERBACK POWER RANKINGS: Where All 32 Starters Stand Right Now

As we head into Week Five, the NFL’s elite quarterbacks are starting to separate themselves from the pack.
Tom Brady made a huge leap in our power rankings, while Jay Cutler fell out of the top tier.
Our rating is a composite of three advanced stats: defence-adjusted yards above replacement (DYAR), total QB rating (QBR), and win probability added (WPA). Each stat accounts for one-third of the rating.
Team record: 0-4
DYAR: 34th
QBR: 34th
WPA: 34th
Thing to know: Now that Josh Freeman is gone, he's the only starter who's completing less than 50% of his passes.
Team record: 3-2
DYAR: 33rd
QBR: 33rd
WPA: 30th
Thing to know: He's back in the saddle after Brian Hoyer got hurt.
Team record: 0-4
DYAR: 31st*
QBR: 17th*
WPA: 36th
Thing to know: He threw an awful pick when Tampa had a chance to ice the game.
*Doesn't have enough attempts to qualify.
Team record: 2-2
DYAR: 30th
QBR: 26th
WPA: 27th
Thing to know: He had the worst game of his young career last week, turning the ball over three times against Tennessee.
Team record: 0-4
DYAR: 28th
QBR: 29th
WPA: 31st
Thing to know: Victor Cruz is the only one giving him any help. The offensive line and running backs are bad.
Team record: 2-2
DYAR: 26th
QBR: 23rd
WPA: 32nd
Thing to know: The Bucs defence absolutely suffocated his receivers, and he could barely move the ball.
Team record: 2-2
DYAR: 31st
QBR: 28th
WPA: 22nd
Thing to know: He threw five picks on Sunday, and Baltimore still almost won somehow.
Team record: 1-3
DYAR: 29th
QBR: 21st
WPA: 25th
Thing to know: He was hurt last week, but he's expected to start when he returns.
Team record: 1-3
DYAR: 17th
QBR: 27th
WPA: 28th
Thing to know: Yeah he doesn't have any help, but he was missing wide-open receivers against San Francisco.
Team record: 1-3
DYAR: 20th
QBR: 30th
WPA: 33rd
Thing to know: He's still not showing a ton of signs that he'll be 100% back from injury anytime soon.
Team record: 2-2
DYAR: 22nd
QBR: 22nd
WPA: 24th
Thing to know: He threw a criminal pick-6 in the final minutes when all they had to do was run out the clock.
Team record: 2-3
DYAR: 21st
QBR: 25th
WPA: 20th
Thing to know: He went down with an injury late against Cleveland, and could miss some time.
Team record: 0-4
DYAR: 14th
QBR: 24th
WPA: 21st
Thing to know: This is the worst team he has been on. But he's slowly starting to creep back to the top-10.
Team record: 2-2
DYAR: 24th
QBR: 16th
WPA: 16th
Thing to know: When he's unable to get the ball to AJ Green on deep routes, he struggles.
Team record: 1-3
DYAR: 18th
QBR: 18th
WPA: 17th
Thing to know: He should be back this week after a concussion held him out against Washington.
Team record: 1-2
DYAR: 16th
QBR: 12th
WPA: 19th
Thing to know: He's coming off a bye, and faces the stingy Arizona secondary this week.
Team record: 4-0
DYAR: 13th
QBR: 17th
WPA: 12th
Thing to know: Three starters were injured along his offensive line, and Wilson had a rough game. This could secretly be a huge issue going forward.
Team record: 2-2
DYAR: 15th
QBR: 13th
WPA: 13th
Thing to know: The 49ers returned to their power running game that worked so well last year, so Kapernick's being de-emphasised a bit.
Team record: 3-1
DYAR: 17th
QBR: 14th
WPA: 3rd
Thing to know: Like many young QBs, he had a nightmare game at night in the Superdome. He threw three picks.
Team record: 4-0
DYAR: 10th
QBR: 15th
WPA: 15th
Thing to know: He should get a good test this week against Tennessee, his first of the year.
Team record: 2-2
DYAR: 5th
QBR: 10th
WPA: 29th
Thing to know: LOOK AT THOSE RANKINGS. Even mathematics is baffled by Romo.
Team record: 3-1
DYAR: 19th
QBR: 6th
WPA: 6th
Thing to know: Cutler had one of his token awful performances. He had three picks and completed less than 60% of his passes.
Team record: 3-1
DYAR: 12th
QBR: 3rd
WPA: 11th
Thing to know: The Jaguars shouldn't really count, but he was awesome.
Team record: 4-0
DYAR: 8th
QBR: 9th
WPA: 7th
Thing to know: For the first time all year, he was able to stretch the field against Atlanta's secondary.
Team record: 3-1
DYAR: 5th
QBR: 8th
WPA: 10th
Thing to know: He was actually just ok against Chicago, but Jay Cutler was worse.
Team record: 3-1
DYAR: 9th
QBR: 5th
WPA: 4th
*Thing to know: He went down with a hip injury and will be replaced by Ryan Fitzpatrick this week.
Team record: 1-2
DYAR: 6th
QBR: 11th
WPA: 9th
Thing to know: He's coming off a bye, and faces a must win against Detroit.
Team record: 1-3
DYAR: 3rd
QBR: 7th
WPA: 10th
Thing to know: DYAR loves him, which has inflated his rating.
Team record: 4-0
DYAR: 4th
QBR: 4th
WPA: 2nd
Thing to know: Monday night might have been the most impressive performance of the year from a QB. He dismantled Miami's top-10 defence.
Team record: 2-2
DYAR: 2nd
QBR: 2nd
WPA: 3rd
Thing to know: He's up to 73% passing and 11 TDs to only 2 INTs. It's amazing what a coaching change will do for a talented player.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.