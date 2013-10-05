NFL QUARTERBACK POWER RANKINGS: Where All 32 Starters Stand Right Now

As we head into Week Five, the NFL’s elite quarterbacks are starting to separate themselves from the pack.

Tom Brady made a huge leap in our power rankings, while Jay Cutler fell out of the top tier.

Our rating is a composite of three advanced stats: defence-adjusted yards above replacement (DYAR), total QB rating (QBR), and win probability added (WPA). Each stat accounts for one-third of the rating.

32. Blaine Gabbert, Jacksonville Jaguars (previously 32nd)

Team record: 0-4

DYAR: 34th

QBR: 34th

WPA: 34th

Thing to know: Now that Josh Freeman is gone, he's the only starter who's completing less than 50% of his passes.

31. Brandon Weeden, Cleveland Browns (previously unranked)

Team record: 3-2

DYAR: 33rd

QBR: 33rd

WPA: 30th

Thing to know: He's back in the saddle after Brian Hoyer got hurt.

30. Mike Glennon, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (previously unranked)

Team record: 0-4

DYAR: 31st*

QBR: 17th*

WPA: 36th

Thing to know: He threw an awful pick when Tampa had a chance to ice the game.

*Doesn't have enough attempts to qualify.

29. Geno Smith, New York Jets (previously 23rd)

Team record: 2-2

DYAR: 30th

QBR: 26th

WPA: 27th

Thing to know: He had the worst game of his young career last week, turning the ball over three times against Tennessee.

28. Eli Manning, New York Giants (previously 27th)

Team record: 0-4

DYAR: 28th

QBR: 29th

WPA: 31st

Thing to know: Victor Cruz is the only one giving him any help. The offensive line and running backs are bad.

27. Carson Palmer, Arizona Cardinals (previously 28th)

Team record: 2-2

DYAR: 26th

QBR: 23rd

WPA: 32nd

Thing to know: The Bucs defence absolutely suffocated his receivers, and he could barely move the ball.

26. Joe Flacco, Baltimore Ravens (previously 15th)

Team record: 2-2

DYAR: 31st

QBR: 28th

WPA: 22nd

Thing to know: He threw five picks on Sunday, and Baltimore still almost won somehow.

25. Christian Ponder, Minnesota Vikings (previously 30th)

Team record: 1-3

DYAR: 29th

QBR: 21st

WPA: 25th

Thing to know: He was hurt last week, but he's expected to start when he returns.

24. Sam Bradford, St. Louis Rams (previously 19th)

Team record: 1-3

DYAR: 17th

QBR: 27th

WPA: 28th

Thing to know: Yeah he doesn't have any help, but he was missing wide-open receivers against San Francisco.

23. Robert Griffin III, Washington Redskins (previously 24th)

Team record: 1-3

DYAR: 20th

QBR: 30th

WPA: 33rd

Thing to know: He's still not showing a ton of signs that he'll be 100% back from injury anytime soon.

22. Matt Schaub, Houston Texans (previously 26th)

Team record: 2-2

DYAR: 22nd

QBR: 22nd

WPA: 24th

Thing to know: He threw a criminal pick-6 in the final minutes when all they had to do was run out the clock.

21. EJ Manuel, Buffalo Bills (previously 18th)

Team record: 2-3

DYAR: 21st

QBR: 25th

WPA: 20th

Thing to know: He went down with an injury late against Cleveland, and could miss some time.

20. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers (previously 25th)

Team record: 0-4

DYAR: 14th

QBR: 24th

WPA: 21st

Thing to know: This is the worst team he has been on. But he's slowly starting to creep back to the top-10.

19. Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals (previously 12th)

Team record: 2-2

DYAR: 24th

QBR: 16th

WPA: 16th

Thing to know: When he's unable to get the ball to AJ Green on deep routes, he struggles.

18. Terrelle Pryor, Oakland Raiders (previously 17th)

Team record: 1-3

DYAR: 18th

QBR: 18th

WPA: 17th

Thing to know: He should be back this week after a concussion held him out against Washington.

17. Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers (previously 21st)

Team record: 1-2

DYAR: 16th

QBR: 12th

WPA: 19th

Thing to know: He's coming off a bye, and faces the stingy Arizona secondary this week.

16. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (previously 11th)

Team record: 4-0

DYAR: 13th

QBR: 17th

WPA: 12th

Thing to know: Three starters were injured along his offensive line, and Wilson had a rough game. This could secretly be a huge issue going forward.

15. Colin Kaepernick, San Francisco 49ers (previously 22nd)

Team record: 2-2

DYAR: 15th

QBR: 13th

WPA: 13th

Thing to know: The 49ers returned to their power running game that worked so well last year, so Kapernick's being de-emphasised a bit.

14. Ryan Tannehill, Miami Dolphins (previously 10th)

Team record: 3-1

DYAR: 17th

QBR: 14th

WPA: 3rd

Thing to know: Like many young QBs, he had a nightmare game at night in the Superdome. He threw three picks.

13. Alex Smith, Kansas City Chiefs (previously 13th)

Team record: 4-0

DYAR: 10th

QBR: 15th

WPA: 15th

Thing to know: He should get a good test this week against Tennessee, his first of the year.

12. Michael Vick, Philadelphia Eagles (previously 14th)

Team record: 1-3

DYAR: 11th

QBR: 14th

WPA: 14th

Thing to know: He's putting up a ton of yards, but not converting those into points.

11. Tony Romo, Dallas Cowboys (previously 16th)

Team record: 2-2

DYAR: 5th

QBR: 10th

WPA: 29th

Thing to know: LOOK AT THOSE RANKINGS. Even mathematics is baffled by Romo.

10. Jay Cutler, Chicago Bears (previously 6th)

Team record: 3-1

DYAR: 19th

QBR: 6th

WPA: 6th

Thing to know: Cutler had one of his token awful performances. He had three picks and completed less than 60% of his passes.

9. Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts (previously 9th)

Team record: 3-1

DYAR: 12th

QBR: 3rd

WPA: 11th

Thing to know: The Jaguars shouldn't really count, but he was awesome.

8. Tom Brady, New England Patriots (previously 20th)

Team record: 4-0

DYAR: 8th

QBR: 9th

WPA: 7th

Thing to know: For the first time all year, he was able to stretch the field against Atlanta's secondary.

7. Matt Stafford, Detroit Lions (previously 7th)

Team record: 3-1

DYAR: 5th

QBR: 8th

WPA: 10th

Thing to know: He was actually just ok against Chicago, but Jay Cutler was worse.

6. Jake Locker, Tennessee Titans (previously 8th)*

Team record: 3-1

DYAR: 9th

QBR: 5th

WPA: 4th

*Thing to know: He went down with a hip injury and will be replaced by Ryan Fitzpatrick this week.

5. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (previously 4th)

Team record: 1-2

DYAR: 6th

QBR: 11th

WPA: 9th

Thing to know: He's coming off a bye, and faces a must win against Detroit.

4. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons (previously 3rd)

Team record: 1-3

DYAR: 3rd

QBR: 7th

WPA: 10th

Thing to know: DYAR loves him, which has inflated his rating.

3. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints (previously 5th)

Team record: 4-0

DYAR: 4th

QBR: 4th

WPA: 2nd

Thing to know: Monday night might have been the most impressive performance of the year from a QB. He dismantled Miami's top-10 defence.

2. Philip Rivers, San Diego Chargers (previously 2nd)

Team record: 2-2

DYAR: 2nd

QBR: 2nd

WPA: 3rd

Thing to know: He's up to 73% passing and 11 TDs to only 2 INTs. It's amazing what a coaching change will do for a talented player.

1. Peyton Manning, Denver Broncos (previously 1st)

Team record: 4-0

DYAR: 1st

QBR: 1st

WPA: 1st

Thing to know: As Grantland's Brian Phillips wrote this week, 'He goes out every week with a graphing calculator and a stack of forms, and he just audits teams to death.'

